Michael Kim gets honest about the Augusta National golf course as he prepares to play the 2025 Masters

Michael Kim is known for sharing his honest opinions and personal experiences with his followers on his social media page. Recently, he expressed his nervousness and excitement about playing at the Augusta National.

Ad

He made a post sharing his feelings while watching the Augusta Women's Amateur this week. The tournament held its final round on Saturday at the iconic Augusta National course, with Bernat Escuder taking home the title this year.

Watching the event unfold on one of the most prestigious golf courses made Kim feel nervous and excited about playing on the course himself. He wrote:

"Watching the Augusta National Women's Amateur hits different when you know you’re going to play THAT golf course tomorrow. Yes, totally bragging but 🤷"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Kim had to finish in the top 50 of the Houston Open last week to qualify for the 2025 Masters based on his OWGR ranking. He finished T32 at the event, cementing his place on the field for the Major Championship next week.

Kim has yet to record a remarkable performance at the Masters. He played at the tournament in 2019, where he couldn't make the cut. The 2025 Masters will take place from April 10th to 13th at Augusta National.

Ad

"What are the things you guys want to hear about from the Masters?" - Michael Kim asks fans

Michael Kim (Source: Getty)

Apart from being a PGA Tour star, Michael Kim is also a prominent social media personality. He often shares his thoughts and reviews with his fans, alongside answering their questions about golf.

Ad

He will be heading to the Augusta National next week to compete at the 2025 Masters. The ace golfer recently asked his fans what questions they had about the prestigious golf event.

"What are the things you guys want to hear about from the Masters?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans rushed to the comment section to present their doubts and questions about the prestigious Major Championship.

"What’s the biggest wow factor? Something that you have at other events that Augusta does better? Or something that isn’t done at any other event" one fan asked.

"What is one perk that green jacket winners have that you are most jealous of" another chimed in.

Ad

Augusta National is reknowned for its delectable spread of sandwiches. The Concessions stands across the club offer various options in sandwiches. 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson had even claimed that his favorite part about the Masters is the sandwiches. So, a fan rightfully asked Michael Kim to share how they taste.

"Sandwich review."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans asked Kim about his preparations for the Masters as well.

"Are you making any changes to the bag based on turf/specific shots you expect, etc.?" one fan wrote.

"I want to hear what it’s like to win a Green Jacket. You got this!" another cheered him on.

Kim will face some stiff competition from Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa, and reigning champion Scottie Scheffler among others at the Masters next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More