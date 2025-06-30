Michael Kim hilariously credits the Vikings after a major stat about Danish golfers comes to light

Michael Kim recently turned heads after reacting to PGA Tour editor Sean Martin's X post. The PGA Tour journalist pointed out a stat about Danish golfers. He highlighted that three of the top four players on the PGA Tour in ball speed are from Denmark, where the Trackman launch monitor was invented.

Martin wondered whether early exposure to this technology gave Danish players an edge. He shared the post on June 30, writing:

"I find it interesting that 3 of the top 4 on TOUR in ball speed are from Denmark, the same country where Trackman was invented. Obviously, two of those players are twins. Could be nothing more than coincidence. But I wonder if there was any sort of early adoption in instruction that contributed."

PGA Tour pro Michael S. Kim quickly jumped in with a humorous take, writing:

“I think it might have more to do with their ancestors possibly being Vikings haha.”

Martin responded:

“Definitely a plausible alternate explanation.”

Meanwhile, Michael Kim recently competed in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26–29 at Detroit Golf Club. He returned after finishing T52 in 2024. Additionally, Kim finished fourth at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational with an 8-under par weekend, tied for sixth at the Cognizant Classic with a 15-under total, and tied for 14th at the 2025 Masters Tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kim shot 65-71-70-75 for 7-under par in 2024 but has missed the cut in earlier editions. Apart from that, Michael Kim also took a hilarious jab at a few players, including Keegan Bradley, after he won the 2025 Rocket Classic.

Michael Kim's hilarious 'assist' helped players enter the final round of the Rocket Classic

On Friday, Michael Kim accidentally helped U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and others make the cut, as he joked about it. Kim was well inside the cutline at Detroit Golf Club until the final hole of his second round. But a three-putt bogey on the 18th pushed his score to 6-under, shifting the cutline with him.

That stumble opened the door for 23 other players sitting at 6-under, including Bradley, to enter the weekend. The 30-year-old took to X, taking a humorous stand on the situation, writing:

“If any of these players are wondering, my locker is wayyy in the back right corner. A token of appreciation for my 3 putt on the last hole to push the cut to -6 will be much appreciated. See y’all tomorrow.”

Kim took another playful jab at Ryder Cup US captain Keegan Bradley, saying:

“I’m not saying I did this for Captain Bradley, but I’m not denying that I did see his name at -6 while I was playing my 17th hole.”

Bradley, who won the Travelers Championship just last week, shot a 2-under 70 in his second round, finishing at 6-under to enter the final round. His round included the front nine with four birdies and two bogeys, but he stalled with nine straight pars on the back.

