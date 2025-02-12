Michael Kim reveals hilarious "only regret" from WM Phoenix Open involving $75M-worth NBA star

Michael Kim had a stellar show at TPC Scottsdale last week during the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. Following a tied for second place finish at the tournament, the Amercian golfer revealed that his "only regret" from the prestigious event was missing a trolling opportunity in front of NBA legend Michael Jordan using Luka Doncic.

Kim took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) platform to joke about not wearing Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Doncic, who is worth $75 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, was traded to the Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks recently. The PGA Tour sensation stated that wearing the jersey while playing infront of Jordan at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole would have been hilarious.

The 31-year-old wrote (via X @Mike_kim714):

"Only regret I have from last week was not wearing a Luka Lakers jersey in front of Jordan on the 16th hole. Weird but amazing to see him in the purple and gold."

Given Jordan's history with the Chicago Bulls and Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, the professional golfer stated that wearing the latter team's iconic purple and gold jersey would have been hilarious.

Michael Kim's 2025 WM Phoenix Open scores

Michael Kim tied for second place with Daniel Berger at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. Finishing seven strokes behind winner Thomas Detry, he posted scores of 69, 63, 68, and 67 to total 17-under par.

Here's a look at Kim's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via PGA Tour):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

