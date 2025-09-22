Michael Kim reveals reason to play FedEx Open de France after epic win

Michael Kim won the FedEx Open de France 2025 on Sunday. The 32-year-old golfer fended off former No. 1 Brooks Koepka at the Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche in Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche, France by holing a 15-foot par putt at the last hole. He clinched his first worldwide title in seven years as his LIV Golf counterpart faded to fourth-place.Kim jumped 25 places in Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) from 64th to 29th after the win. Following the triumph, the winning golfer came out to reveal that he ‘can't improve’ his status on the PGA Tour on the fall. He added that he ‘always wanted to play international tournaments on the DP World Tour.’ He admitted considering the French contest the ‘perfect opportunity’ to try his hand on the European circuit this year.Replying to a query on why he decided to play in the French event, Michael Kim said in the winner’s press conference, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I had a very nice season on the PGA Tour. I can't improve my status too much on the fall, and like I said, I've always wanted to play international tournaments on the DP World Tour. Everyone talks about how great Wentworth is and how great this tournament is. I thought it was the perfect opportunity for me to come out here… Yeah, I'm super grateful and happy that I did decide to come here.”For the unversed, Kim became the first American to win the French Open in 53 years after Barry Jaeckel did it in 1972. He is only one of four US players to claim the title alongside Walter Hagen and Byron Nelson.Michael Kim to make more international appearancesMichael Kim, who bagged the $552,500 winner’s paycheck at the FedEx Open de France, is planning to make more appearances on the European Tour. The PGA Tour pro revealed his wish to play in Abu Dhabi and reiterated that he’s never attended a pro event in the Middle East.For the unversed, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is set to tee off in November at the Yas Links GC.Speaking about his upcoming schedule, Kim said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I think this gets me into Abu Dhabi, at least, I think. To be honest I was looking at the points because I wanted at least the option to a play tournament. I've always wanted to go to Abu Dhabi, the Middle East. I've never been. Paris and London, I've been… So I don't know if I'm a hundred percent playing that one but really glad that I at least have the opportunity to go if I do go.”It is pertinent to note that Michael Kim played the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club earlier this month. He failed to make the cut.