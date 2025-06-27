Michael Kim reveals tee time mix-up at Rocket Classic before alert caddie saves the day

Michael Kim had a good start at the Rocket Classic 2025 as he shot a 5-under 67 in the opening round. However, prior to that, he was almost late for his tee time — something he revealed in a post on X.

On Thursday, June 26, Kim carded a bogey-free 67 with the help of five birdies. Following the opening round, he was tied for 14th and sat five shots off the lead.

After the round, Michael Kim shared a brief review of his performance while also revealing that he arrived late at the Detroit Golf Club.

"Happy with the start considering I started my warm up 35 minutes before my tee time instead of my usual hour," he wrote. "I misremembered my tee time and my caddie sent a text to make me realize 😅🤦🏻‍♂️ My coach Sean (not realizing I was late): “You look rushed this morning"

The 31-year-old golfer has had a decent season so far, missing just three cuts in sixteen starts. He has posted six top-25 finishes, including three top-10s, though his last top-10 came in March.

As for the majors, Michael Kim has made the cut in all three events so far, with a T27 at the Masters Tournament being his best finish.

When will Michael Kim tee off at the Rocket Classic 2025, Round 2?

Michael Kim is grouped with Cameron Champ and Jacob Bridgeman for the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025. The trio will tee off on Friday, June 27, at 1:38 p.m. ET from the tenth tee.

The second round of the Rocket Classic will begin on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET, with Justin Lower, Isaiah Salinda, and Mac Meissner teeing off from the first tee. Simultaneously, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, and Kevin Roy will begin from the tenth tee.

Following the first round of the Rocket Classic, Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter hold a one-shot lead over Min Woo Lee, Mark Hubbard, and Max Greyserman. The duo carded a bogey-free 62 to take the first-day lead.

Here's a leaderboard for the Rocket Classic after Day 1:

T1. Kevin Roy: -10

T1. Aldrich Potgieter: -10

T3. Min Woo Lee: -9

T3. Mark Hubbard: -9

T3. Max Greyserman: -9

6. Andrew Putnam: -8

T7. Lee Hodges: -7

T7. Zach Johnson: -7

T7. Hayden Springer: -7

T7. Kris Ventura: -7

T7. Michael Thorbjornsen: -7

T7. Henrik Norlander: -7

T7. Chris Kirk: -7

T14. Victor Perez: -6

T14. Nico Echavarria: -6

T14. Wyndham Clark: -6

T14. Patrick Cantlay: -6

T14. Matthew Riedel: -6

T14. Harry Hall: -6

T14. Ben Griffin: -6

T14. Davis Thompson: -6

T14. Kevin Velo: -6

T14. Luke Clanton: -6

T14. Philip Knowles: -6

T14. Jackson Suber: -6

