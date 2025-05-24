Michael Kim sounds off about PGA Tour app's algorithm: "Needs a little refinement"

PGA Tour star Michael Kim recently shared a post on X, saying that the PGA Tour app could still be further improved. The app is often used by fans and players to keep up with real-time leaderboards and players’ scorecards.

Ad

Kim turned pro in 2013 and has won only one PGA Tour event– the 2018 John Deere Classic. This year, he made the cut in the first two major tournaments, finishing at T27 in the Masters and T55 in the PGA Championship.

On Friday, May 23, the Seoul-born golfer posted a screenshot of a section of the Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard. The picture showed scores from Luke List, Jordan Spieth, and Lucas Glover, but Spieth’s score had a ring of fire around it.

Ad

Trending

Michael Kim then pointed out that the ring of fire around Jordan Spieth’s score may be confusing, and as such, the algorithm of the app needs to be worked on. His tweet read:

“The app’s algorithm needs a little refinement or maybe it’s saying “Wow that’s a great round for you today Jordan. Ur on fire!” 😂”

Take a look at the post:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Jordan Spieth finished his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge at even par. He landed at T62 and made the cut into the third round. Michael Kim also finished his second round with even par across all thirty six holes.

Kim is tied with Spieth, Luke List, Lucas Glover and 15 other golfers. Meanwhile, Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid are at the top of the leaderboard with 11-under 129 each.

How did Michael Kim perform in his second round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

On day one at the Colonial Country Club, Michael Kim carded one-over 71 after shooting three bogeys and two birdies. On day two, he opened with a birdie on the first hole and two bogeys on the front nine’s third and seventh. He went bogey-free on the back nine with two birdies on the 11th and the 18th.

Ad

At the end of the day, Kim made even par across 36 holes and jumped 12 spots up the leaderboard to make the cut.

Here’s a look at Michael Kim’s scorecard from his second round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (via PGA Tour):

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More