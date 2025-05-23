"That was a big aha moment," - Michael Kim reveals how Max Homa inspired his Twitter awakening

PGA Tour star Michael Kim was recently featured in an episode of The Scoop with Claire Rogers. During the discussion, he revealed that his colleague Max Homa inspired him to grow his X audience.

The American golfer is famous for often posting lengthy recaps of his experience playing in tournaments as a professional on X. He also shares his opinions about recent happenings in the golf world to his 161, 200 followers. Meanwhile, six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa similarly keeps an active X profile and has over 690, 000 followers on the platform.

In the most recent episode of the Scoop, Kim told Rogers that he played with Max Homa in 2022 and noticed that there were several people present to see him play. Inspired by Homa’s reach, Kim then decided to start posting often to grow his social media presence and attract more fans, just like Homa did. He said (via YouTube):

“I obviously knew about his (Max's) Twitter and how big he's gotten... After I got my card back in 22, I played with him at Safeway, first two rounds. That’s when I was really surprised at how many people came and was there to watch him, and so, you know, that was a big ‘Aha’ moment, like, okay, maybe I should start doing something.” [6:30 onwards]

Michael Kim joked that he is a “nicer guy than Max [Homa]” and doesn’t just roast people, but tries to help others. He added that he thought his decision to be active on X was a “cool way” to put his name out there and a fun thing to do.

Kim turned pro in 2013 and won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2018 John Deere Classic, which remains his only victory on the circuit till date. He has yet to secure a major championship title and his best result so far is a T17 finish from the 2013 U.S. Open. This year, he competed in the Masters and PGA Championship, finishing at T27 and T55 respectively.

“Disappointed to finish where I did”: Michael Kim pens down honest feelings after the 2025 PGA Championship

Following Michael Kim’s T55 finish at the Quail Hollow Country Club, he shared a recap of the tournament on X. He expressed disappointment at his performance but also revealed that he wasn’t physically in the best shape. The post read:

“Disappointed to finish where I did but also happy to make the cut when I wasn’t feeling my best physically. Today I felt like I was able to swing it the way I wanted much more than the last two weeks which is a step in the right direction.”

Expand Tweet

Notably, Michael Kim finished the 2025 PGA Championship with five-over 289. He was tied with Garrick Higgo and Chris Kirk at T55. Meanwhile, World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claimed the victory with 11-under 273.

