Min woo Lee celebrates double delight with sibling Minjee Lee’s stunning 10th LPGA win

The Australian sibling duo has been making all the noise in the golf fraternity lately. Minjee Lee recently registered her 10th LPGA title win at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship.

Meanwhile, her younger brother Min Woo Lee also had a great time in the recently concluded 2023 Zozo Championship, where he finished tied for sixth on the leaderboard.

Although Min Woo did not win this week, he did accomplish something great for his career moving forward: he earned himself the PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

The younger Lee would be even happier than the 2023 Zozo Championship winner Collin Morikawa after breaking into the top 100 in the FedEx Cup rankings with the 88.75 points he earned in Japan's event.

Min Woo Lee now has 505.449 points as a non-member and is ranked in the 94th position on the list. With three events in the fall season remaining, he is clearly all set to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season, as the top 125 non-members after the RSM Classic will be rewarded with the same.

Speaking on his performance at the 2023 Zozo Championship, Min Woo was quoted by the Tour on their official website, saying:

"It's been amazing … I’m really happy with the result. I didn't feel overly great with, I guess, my score; the result's actually really good. A lot of pressure getting my card and trying to play well … just happy to move on and get my card."

Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee's sister, Minjee Lee, won her 10th title on the LPGA Tour the same week after defeating Alison Lee in the playoff of the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship. She spoke about her brother's achievements and praised his skills.

The LPGA Tour star said:

"I follow him every single event. I'd never say it to his face, but he plays really well and I'm always really proud of him."

Exploring the statistical performance of Min Woo Lee and Minjee Lee this week

The younger Lee was in Japan this week, playing in the 2023 Zozo Championship. His campaign at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club started with 1 under 69 in the first round.

However, his second round was not that great to be remembered. He shot a birdie-less round of 3 over 73 and carded three bogeys.

Min Woo Lee's performance was enhanced during the weekend. On Saturday, he shot a respectable 3 under 67, which included an eagle, three birdies, and two bogeys.

He started his final round play with a blistering eagle on the first hole and maintained the momentum to score 5 under 65 and finish T6 on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Min Woo Lee's elder sister, Minjee Lee, had a memorable outing at the Seowon Valley Country Club in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship. In the very first round of the event, she dominated the charts with a score of 8 under 64 and followed it with three rounds of 69-71-68.

After the end of the fourth and final round on Sunday, she was tied with Alison Lee and had to face her in a final playoff match. This was her third playoff of the season, and she comfortably defeated the American golfer to record her second win of the season.