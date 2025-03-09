Min Woo Lee flaunts his sister's golfing skills amid her Blue Bay LPGA success: "Runs in the fam"

Min Woo Lee flaunted his sister's golfing skills on his Instagram story on Sunday. She had an incredible week at the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan Island, Hainan, People's Republic of China.

In the third round of the event, Minjee Lee carded two incredible chip-in eagles on holes number eight and 15. The LPGA Tour shared this video on their Instagram and wrote,

"Someone call the doctor… @minjee27just chipped in for EAGLE. TWICE. 🤯🩺"

Min Woo Lee reshared the video on his Instagram story, admiring her short game skills, and said "Dr.Chipinski runs in the fam (family)".

Min Woo Lee applauds his sister on Instagram. Image via Instagram @minwoo27lee

Min Woo Lee has earned the nickname Dr. Chipinski for his incredible short-game skills, especially chipping around the green. However, he has included his elder sister, Minjee Lee, on this list and revealed these skills run in the family.

Earlier, Minjee Lee had reshared the same video on her Instagram story and written a similar caption, calling herself Dr.Chipinski.

Minjee Lee calls Min Woo Lee an inspiration for the Chip-in Eagles

After round three in the post-round interview, the Australian golfer Minjee Lee said it was a little inspiration from her younger brother Min Woo Lee.

"Yeah, so they were both chip-ins. A little inspiration from my little brother. No, they were in really great spots to chip, so, yeah, had a good opportunity to hole them."

Minjee Lee at the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

"Definitely more on the, what's that hole, 15th hole. I was just on the rough; kind of got lucky to stay there. Chipped that one in. The one on the Par-5 was a little bit tougher, but it was nice to see it go in," the LPGA Tour pro said.

Meanwhile, Minjee Lee continued this momentum on the final day and finished runner-up at the event. The Australian golfer carded -11 for the event, while the winner, Rio Takeda, dominated the event as she scored -17 and was six strokes ahead of the runner-up.

Here's the leaderboard of the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA (Top 25).

1. Rio Takeda -17

2. Minjee Lee -11

3. Ayaka Furue -10

4. Cassie Porter -7

T5. Mao Saigo -6

T5. Sarah Schmelzel -6

T5. Shuying Li -6

T8. Nasa Hataoka -5

T8. Gaby Lopez -5

T8. Miranda Wang -5

T8. Miyu Yamashita -5

T12. Jin Hee Im -4

T12. Auston Kim -4

T12. Minami Katsu -4

T12. Lindy Duncan -4

T12. Jeeno Thitikul -4

T17. A Lim Kim -3

T17. Gemma Dryburgh -3

T17. Kristen Gillman -3

T17. Gigi Stoll -3

T17. Saki Baba -3

T22. Somi Lee -2

T22. Mi Hyang Lee -2

T22. Jing Yan -2

T25. Brooke Matthews -1

T25. Jiwon Jeon -1

T25. Muni He -1

T25. Yuri Yoshida -1

