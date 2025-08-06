Min Woo Lee shares advice ft. Jason Day’s attire for fans visiting FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is about to tee off, and Min Woo Lee has offered an outfit-related suggestion to the fans who are planning to attend the event. The PGA Tour kicks off the FedEx Cup playoffs on Thursday, August 7, at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
As the Top 70 players gear up to climb up the FedEx Cup standings with this week's tournament, Min Woo Lee is also preparing to qualify for the Tour Championship. Ahead of the tee off, Lee referred to fellow Australian golfer Jason Day's outfit choice while sharing advice to fans and followers.
The 27-year-old posted a picture alongside Day on his Instagram story and described the Tennessee weather. Lee wrote:
"Memphis, Tennessee is sweaty. bring your robes like @jasondayofficial 😂🏊♀️"
Min Woo Lee is paired with J.T. Poston for the first two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and is scheduled for the 7:30 AM CDT (BST) tee time for round one. Lee currently stands at the 50th position of the points table with 851 points.
Jason Day, on the other hand, is grouped with Michael Kim for rounds one and two. Day was last seen in action at the 153rd Open Championship, where he failed to make the cut. With 1,070 points, he sits at No.37 on the FedEx Cup standings.
How has Min Woo Lee performed this season?
Min Woo Lee has appeared in 16 PGA Tour events so far and has made the cut in 12 of them. The 27-year-old clinched his first victory on the Tour this year at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March. Besides the win, Lee has had six Top 25 finishes this season.
The Australian golfer finished at T17 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and at T12 at the WM Phoenix Open. At the Cognizant Classic, Lee was in a seven-way tie for 11th. He finished at T20 at the Players Championship and in a six-way tie for 13th at the Rocket Classic.
Lee's performance in the Majors has been average as he has missed the cut in three of the four events. At the 2025 Masters tournament, Lee finished at solo 49th position. Besides the three Majors, he also missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year.
Lee enters the FedEx St. Jude Championship with +10000 odds of winning the title. This week will be his second appearance at the playoff event at TPC Southwind. Last year, Lee finished in a tie for 22nd place after carding a final 6-under par score of 274.