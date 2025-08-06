Min Woo Lee shares advice ft. Jason Day’s attire for fans visiting FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is about to tee off, and Min Woo Lee has offered an outfit-related suggestion to the fans who are planning to attend the event. The PGA Tour kicks off the FedEx Cup playoffs on Thursday, August 7, at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ad

As the Top 70 players gear up to climb up the FedEx Cup standings with this week's tournament, Min Woo Lee is also preparing to qualify for the Tour Championship. Ahead of the tee off, Lee referred to fellow Australian golfer Jason Day's outfit choice while sharing advice to fans and followers.

The 27-year-old posted a picture alongside Day on his Instagram story and described the Tennessee weather. Lee wrote:

"Memphis, Tennessee is sweaty. bring your robes like @jasondayofficial 😂🏊‍♀️"

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Min Woo Lee's Instagram story | Source: via @minwoo27lee on Instagram

Min Woo Lee is paired with J.T. Poston for the first two rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and is scheduled for the 7:30 AM CDT (BST) tee time for round one. Lee currently stands at the 50th position of the points table with 851 points.

Ad

Jason Day, on the other hand, is grouped with Michael Kim for rounds one and two. Day was last seen in action at the 153rd Open Championship, where he failed to make the cut. With 1,070 points, he sits at No.37 on the FedEx Cup standings.

How has Min Woo Lee performed this season?

Min Woo Lee at the 153rd Open in 2025- Source: Getty

Min Woo Lee has appeared in 16 PGA Tour events so far and has made the cut in 12 of them. The 27-year-old clinched his first victory on the Tour this year at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March. Besides the win, Lee has had six Top 25 finishes this season.

Ad

The Australian golfer finished at T17 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and at T12 at the WM Phoenix Open. At the Cognizant Classic, Lee was in a seven-way tie for 11th. He finished at T20 at the Players Championship and in a six-way tie for 13th at the Rocket Classic.

Lee's performance in the Majors has been average as he has missed the cut in three of the four events. At the 2025 Masters tournament, Lee finished at solo 49th position. Besides the three Majors, he also missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year.

Lee enters the FedEx St. Jude Championship with +10000 odds of winning the title. This week will be his second appearance at the playoff event at TPC Southwind. Last year, Lee finished in a tie for 22nd place after carding a final 6-under par score of 274.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More