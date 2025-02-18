Min Woo Lee shares his take on TGL’s simulator tech

The TGL’s simulator is already in question in just its first season. The tournament, which has been promoted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has faced some technical problems. Its players, like Min Woo Lee, are also concerned about this.

Talking to the media after the game, the Australian golfer gave his views about TGL’s simulator. When Min Woo Lee was asked whether he assessed the accuracy of TGL’s simulator, he replied (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I think some of the boys are using different golf balls. I use a Callaway Chrome Tour X, and I'm using a Dot here. I'm not sure why. But the ball goes just a little bit further. Obviously, compared to Torrey Pines when it's cold and Pebble Beach, it's kind of warm Florida weather. For me, I'm hitting it five to ten yards further, and also I am juiced up when I'm out there just because I'm not used to this thing, and I'm a bit nervous.

"Yeah, I would say it's pretty accurate. I think just the lines, I just have to be a little bit more straighter just to -- I don't think there's as much curve as I feel out there. Sometimes there is, sometimes there isn't. It's something that I will just get used to it. It didn't affect the boys that actually hit really good shots, so that's a lesson for myself. Just hit it better.”

After receiving a few comments about TGL’s simulator from fans and those who played in the tournament, McIlroy tried his assessment of the technology.

On January 30, 2025, McIlroy took two other launch monitors with him. Along with that, he also had GC Quad and TrackMan. After hitting a few shots, he found his equipment working virtually identical to the simulator TGL was using.

Is TGL’s simulator different from home simulators?

There is a massive 64’ by 53’ screen at the SoFi Center, and Full Swing has provided all launch monitors to power the 3,800-square-foot putting green. This is the place where all the games are played. It is noteworthy that Full Swing is the brand that TGL’s co-promoter Tiger Woods is using with his home simulator.

TGL’s simulator is a regular one used at home to play golf, using software. Then there is a ‘digital caddie,’ a separate screen on which the players can see where they are going to play their next shot, so they can plan it accordingly.

Here is a video by Full Swing that explains how the technology works on TGL:

In January, the match between Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links and Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common showed that TGL’s simulator still needs to be tested. During the games, the Full Swing simulator showed some glitches. Woods, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner were regularly unable to keep taking 20-foot putts as their shots were going 4-5 feet past the hole.

