Miranda Wang shares what makes her feel ‘comfortable’ as she enters final round of FM championship with solo lead

Miranda Wang left TPC Boston with a 3-shot advantage for the second consecutive day, this time erasing an early 3-shot deficit with her putting to card a 7-under 65 at the FM Championship. She is chasing her first LPGA title.Wang needed just 24 putts on the softened course, aided by playing only 18 holes while some competitors endured longer days due to weather delays. She closed out her bogey-free round by sinking an eight-foot birdie putt on the 18th, giving her a three-shot cushion over Sei Young Kim (71) and Rose Zhang (67) at 18-under 198.A few hours ago, the official Instagram account of the LPGA Tour shared a snippet from her interview. As it turns out, there was something for Miranda Wang that made it all the more special and easier to conquer the round. In the interview, she said:“I'M VERY LUCKY THAT I'VE BEEN PLAYING WITH SOME OF MY GOOD FRIENDS. FIRST AND SECOND ROUND I PLAYED WITH SOO BIN JOO, AND TODAY PLAYED WITH ROSE. PLAYING WITH FRIENDS MAKES ME FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKim had grabbed a three-shot lead earlier on Saturday after finishing 14 holes of her second round in the morning for a 65. However, her momentum faltered quickly in the afternoon. A bogey on the par-5 second after failing to escape a bunker and another dropped shot on the par-3 third erased her advantage.Wang surged ahead with a birdie on the sixth, then holed a long birdie putt from 60 feet on the seventh after an errant approach struck a tree. She added another from 40 feet on the 14th and stretched her bogey-free streak to 27 holes, building on confidence gained from Thursday’s back nine, where she posted eight birdies and a bogey for a 29.How has Miranda Wang's 2025 season been so far?Miranda Wang’s 2025 LPGA season has been a mix of highs and lows, featuring several missed cuts but also strong finishes, including a top-three result at the Dow Championship. Here’s a breakdown of her performances so far, detailing event names, final positions, and prize money earned throughout the season.CPKC Women's Open: CUT, $0The Standard Portland Classic: T54, $6,404AIG Women's Open: CUT, $0ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open: T28, $17,584The Amundi Evian Championship: CUT, $0Dow Championship: T3, $106,528KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T19, $131,114Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: CUT, $0ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15, $23,544MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: T26, $21,499Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: T40, $14,710The Chevron Championship: T52, $22,215JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T32, $25,331Blue Bay LPGA: T8, $54,222HSBC Women's World Championship: T29, $0