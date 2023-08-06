Months after a teary interview, Billy Horschel opens up about his game at the Wyndham Championship - “I've been in a better head space”

The ultimate test of golf often lies in the consistency of a golfer, and Billy Horschel has experienced the struggles of inconsistency. However, acknowledging and coming forward with his emotions has been the best course of action for the golfer, who now feels better than ever.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner found himself at one of the lowest points in his career after shooting a 12 over par at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. In the post-round interview, Billy Horschel admitted that he was struggling.

"It's tough right now. I'm working really hard, trying to do the right things, and the team's doing everything really well. It sucked. So, yeah, my confidence is the lowest it's been in my entire career. I think ever in my entire golf career," he told Golf Monthly.

Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin Billy Horschel, in tears after shooting 84 in June, is now 1 off the lead at Wyndham.



Golf is a funny game.



The last player to win on TOUR after shooting 84 or higher earlier in the season?



It’s Horschel. He shot 85 at Bay Hill in 2013, then won his first title a month later.

Since then, however, it has only been an upwards rise for Horschel. Now at the Wyndham Championship, he is feeling a lot better. During a post-round interview, he spoke about the weight that was lifted off his shoulders after the Memorial Tournament interview.

"That interview, that moment, was sort of like a release. From that moment I've been in a better head space, the game's been going in the right direction since then. Listen, I'm not afraid to be open and share anything with the public, I think I've always been that way. I think people understand that about me. It's been a nice upward trend since that moment," he insisted.

Billy Horschel receives support from friends and family during tough times

The Tour Championship winner said that he also received a lot of support from friends and family who were concerned about his mental health. His close friend and former West Ham United captain Mark Noble reached out to him.

Horschel said about the exchange:

"Just him sharing that with me, him telling me, which I knew already and I'm very well aware of, how great of a player I am and a person I am. Just those little things. Even though I may know that about myself, it never hurts to hear that from people that you love a lot."

He also received a lot of support from his wife, often sharing his emotional struggles with her. Billy Horschel advocated for the importance of mental health well-being and said that one should be open about them.