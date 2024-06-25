“More like, LIV drone tracer”; “Imitation is the best form of flattery” – Fans take a dig at PGA Tour for ‘copying’ LIV Golf’s drone tracer

Fans on social media recently trolled the PGA Tour for allegedly copying LIV Golf's drone tracer technology. The American golf series used drone tracers at the Travelers Championship to track the shots of players.

They shared a video of the technique on their X account, showcasing how they capture the view from above and trace the distance traveled by the ball.

The technique appears new and intriguing, offering better views for golf enthusiasts. However, fans mocked it, claiming that the PGA Tour tried to copy LIV Golf.

"More like, LIV drone tracer," wrote a fan.

"Imitation is the best form of flattery," commented another fan.

Another fan gave a shoutout to LIV Golf for creating the drone tracer and mentioned that the PGA Tour was following in their footsteps.

"Shoutout to @livgolf_leaguefor the innovations with the love drone tracer! Smart of @PGATOUR to copy their success," another fan wrote.

"LIV invented this," an X user jotted.

Fans' reaction (Image via X/@PGATOUR)

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been involved in controversy for a while. Initially, when the Saudi circuit started, the PGA Tour vocally criticized them.

Both series were engaged in a lawsuit. However, ultimately, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced a framework agreement between the two series last year, and they are still in talks on a negotiation deal.

Similarities between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

The PGA Tour has introduced limited-field Signature events featuring a stellar lineup of top-ranked players. Similarly, LIV Golf also hosts limited-field events.

Moreover, some PGA Tour Signature events do not have a cutline. Interestingly, LIV Golf events also do not have a cutline. However, unlike the Saudi circuit, the PGA Tour events are 72-hole format games.

The final PGA Tour Signature event of the season, the Travelers Championship, was recently completed. The Travelers Championship featured a limited field, with Scottie Scheffler winning the event. He defeated Tom Kim in a playoff to secure the victory.

The PGA Tour Signature events have elevated purses and guarantee 700 FedEx Cup points. In 2024, there were only eight Signature events. Three—The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Memorial Tournament—have a cutline after 36 holes, while the others were no-cut events.

This week, PGA Tour players will tee off at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event will start with the inaugural round on Thursday, June 27, and will conclude with the finale on Sunday, June 30. However, it is not a Signature event.

Meanwhile, LIV golfers will have a break this week. Their next event will take place in Andalucía from July 12 to 14 at Real Club Valderrama.