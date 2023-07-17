"Most British intercation you’ll hear" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy playfully retorting to lucky fan's £300 win on his Scottish Open victory          

Rory McIlroy's win at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open helped one of his supporters win €300. McIlroy has been the betting favourite for the past week, and he even won the championship trophy on Sunday, July 16.

Undoubtedly, people betted on him and won an enormous amount last week, given his dominating performance throughout the tournament.

The PGA Tour posted a video of Rory McIlroy interacting with his fans after collecting the Genesis Scottish Open trophy. Someone in the audience said:

"Rory, you won me 300 pounds."

The Northern Irish golfer chuckled and said:

"I won a wee bit more."

To which the fan replied:

"I'm happy for ya, mate."

Fans took to the comments section of the PGA Tour post on Twitter to say:

"Most British intercation you’ll hear."

"Awesome"

"This is iconic!"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

It is important to note that Rory McIlroy won his second title of the year at the Scottish Open. He had earlier won the Dubia Classic in January.

"It’s satisfying"- Rory McIlroy opens up about his victory at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy started the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open with a bogey on the second hole on Thursday, July 13, at the Renaissance Club. However, he quickly strengthened his grip on the game with an eagle on the second hole. He made a birdie on the fifth.

McIlroy's performance subsequently improved in the second half of the opening round, when he birdied five holes and bogeyed one, to wrap up with a score of 64.

He made five more birdies in the second round and one bogey followed by a round of four birdies and a bogey on Saturday.

However, he struggled with his game on the first nine holes in the final round, when he sank four bogeys. But fortunately, he turned the table in his favour with four birdies on the back nine.

Rory McIlroy registered a one-stroke victory over Robert MacIntyre at the 2023 Scottish Open. Speaking of his performance, the former World No.1 said to reporters:

"I don’t feel like I need to prove anything in my career but it’s satisfying to know that for me that I can still do it. It’s nice to have the validation. It’s great racking up top fives, top 10s, but it’s much nicer heading away with a trophy on Sunday afternoon. It’s a great shot of confidence."

He added:

"Hit some amazing shots down the stretch. I was able to finish it off with a really nice putt. Feels incredible. Its been a long six months since I won in Dubai... Hopefully, this win sort of breaks the seal for me going into the next week as well."

Rory McIlroy will now head to the 2023 Open Championship soon after winning the tournament on Sunday. The last major of the year will take place from July 20 to July 23 at the Royal Liverpool.