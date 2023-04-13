“Most incredible woman I’ve ever met“ - Sam Burns opens up about his ‘first Valentine’

Six-time PGA Tour champion Sam Burns was very pleased to discuss his first Valentine on an episode of the podcast Approach is Everything, a Golf Digest mini-series. Burns thanked his first girlfriend and now wife, Caroline Burns, for her support.

The couple has been blessed with a fairy tale love story to be cherished for years. They have been together since childhood. Sam called her the most incredible woman he ever met.

Speaking about his beautiful wife, Sam Burns got emotional and said (via Golf Digest):

"Caroline is the most incredible woman I've ever met. She was my first Valentine when we were five years old. Which is kind of crazy to think about."

Recalling the moment when Sam Burns wrote her a letter, Mrs. Burns said:

"It was a card that he had his mom to take him to drop off in my mailbox."

"I don't think I ever heard back on that one, but I considered her my Valentine whether she said yes or no," Sam Burns said. "She's incredible. She travels pretty much every week and I couldn't imagine trying to do this without her.

"You know, you always dream of that moment of having your wife there and you know, being able to kind of embrace each other. I mean, just to know how much support and effort goes into it. To be able to share that moment together was really special," he added.

Sam Burns registered an incredible victory at the Dell Technologies Match Play before joining the star-studded field at Augusta. His wife accompanied him and was spotted on the course cheering for him.

Who is Sam Burns' wife?

Sam Burns' wife, Caroline Campbell, was born in April 1996 in Louisiana to Catharine Cordelland and Chris Campbell. She has two brothers named Green and Collier Campbell.

Caroline hails from a sporting family. Her grandfather, Bo Campbell, played football during his college days. She also had a good track record in field games and won the state championship in the 300-meter hurdles.

Caroline and Sam have known each other since they were just five. However, they only started dating while attending Louisiana State University. They attended multiple high schools, and Sam and Caroline met while attending the same church.

The couple got engaged in April 2019 after dating for around five years. Sam Burns asked her about the marriage before RBC Heritage. He said:

"These have been some of the best days of my life so far, any time that you ask a person to spend the rest of their life with you, it’s a pretty big deal, I hope that we’ll have many years together and grow old together and get to enjoy a lot of fun things together.”

They married in December 2019 in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina. On their second anniversary, the American golfer shared a picture on social media, with a caption saying:

"Happy 2 years to my bride! I couldn’t imagine doing life without you. Here’s to many more memories together with the most beautiful person I know inside and out. I love you, Caroline Burns!"

