“Most un-American brat golfer on the planet”; “yes”: Fans divided as Patrick Reed gets honest on LIV Golf being an obstacle in U.S Ryder Cup chances

As LIV Golf Dallas approaches, Patrick Reed has shared his thoughts on getting selected for Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup. The LIV Golfer ended up considering the Saudi PIF-backed league as a hindrance in his path to Bethpage Black. Fans on social media have now reacted to this.

With two days left for Maridoe Golf Club, Reed commented on his chances of joining the Ryder Cup squad. Team USA's Captain Keegan Bradley will soon start picking members for his squad. Currently, Patrick Reed stands on the 33rd spot of the Team USA Ryder Cup Standings with 2821.82 points.

Before stepping up at Maridoe Golf Club, Reed admitted that being a part of LIV Golf means players don't get "points" for their efforts.

"Obviously, being a part of LIV where we don’t get points, it’s an uphill battle, but really, for me, it’s focused on playing some great golf and having a chance."

The above snippet of his interview was taken from NUCLR Golf's post on X (previously Twitter). Take a look at Patrick Reed's full statement below:

However, Reed's comments did not go well with a section of the fans. Take a look at some of the comments below NUCLR Golf's X post:

"Don’t think team wants him," a fan commented.

"I can’t stand LIV but yes," another fan wrote.

"The European side will be pleased if he's not on the USA side. Guy's a serious matchplay man and is hard to beat," wrote a fan.

"100% he should be a pick, but he won't be... instead it'll be some PGAT guy who's played well but will probably go 0-2 in his first Ryder Cup," someone wrote.

"Patrick Reed is the biggest POS, most un-American, brat golfer on the planet," a fan slammed the golfer in the comment section.

It's worth noting that Reed is still searching for a spot in the US Team since his last Ryder Cup appearance in 2018.

Patrick Reed shared his take on Team USA Ryder Cup captain

Patrick Reed has a Ryder Cup record of 7-3-2 overall, while boasting a 3-0-0 record in singles matches. He has been a part of the team thrice, and twice when United States won the Ryder Cup (2014 and 2016).

On June 24, the LIV Golfer was asked about Keegan Bradley being a probable playing captain for Team USA in Bethpage Black. As reported by Golfweek, Reed shared he would be in favor of the 2025 Travelers Championship being a part of the team as a player-captain.

"...if I was in his shoes, if I felt like I was playing as the top 12, inside that top 12, then I'd play."

"If he continues playing the way he's playing and continues competing on Sundays and having a chance to win, I'm all for it."

Bradley currently stands ninth in the USA Ryder Cup rankings with 7845.22 points. If he steps up as the playing captain in Bethpage Black, he would be the first to do so since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

