  "My ball came out strange" - Rory McIlroy opens up on 'weird' situation during Round 3 of The Open

"My ball came out strange" - Rory McIlroy opens up on 'weird' situation during Round 3 of The Open

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 19, 2025 20:25 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty
The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy experienced a strange incident during the third round of the 2025 Open Championship. The golfer was on his 11th hole when he missed the fairway to his right with his tee shot. When he tried to take his second shot, a second ball burst out of the rough, which caused his ball to come out in a strange manner. The golfer brought this up in an interview after the round.

McIlroy claimed that as a result of this error, he could clearly see his ball turning against the wind. He even laughed when he picked up the second ball that flew out and asked his caddie, "Have you ever seen it?"

McIlroy even asserted that these incidents can only occur on courses with lengthy roughs, like as Royal Portrush.

"Yeah, what happened on 11 was just so, you know, my ball came out so strange, like I felt I thought it was I was gonna get a flyer, and I looked up on my ball, I could see it spinning up against the wind. So, just a really weird, I'd know obviously no idea there was a ball anywhere close to my ball," Rory McIlroy stated during his post-round press conference.
The 2025 Masters winner added:

"It could never happen on any other course, but a links course as well, you know, when the roughs all matted on and balls get you know, so it was, yeah, it was very strange."
Rory McIlroy ended the 11th hole with a bogey, but he followed it up with an amazing eagle on the 12th. The golfer finished the round with a total score of 5-under par, bringing his tournament total to 8-under par after three rounds.

McIlroy is five strokes behind the leader heading into the final round, and he will need some luck to win The Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy claimed to have heard the loudest roar on hole 12

PGA: The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: The 153rd Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy's eagle on hole 12 was one of the turning points in his third round of The Open Championship. Coming in after a bogey, McIlroy was off track on this hole, but everything went his way following the tee shot. While discussing this eagle, McIlroy claimed it was one of the coolest moments of his career because he heard a very loud roar from the crowd.

McIlroy first stated that he did not believe the hole 11 bogey was the worst possible outcome. He stated:

"I mean making bogey on 11 is not the end of the world. It's a tough hole, but yeah, the eagle on 12 was, you know, one of the coolest moments. It was one of the largest roars I've ever heard on a golf course."

It should also be noted that the large cheer on hole 12 was due in part to McIlroy's status as a hometown hero.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Edited by Tushar Bahl
