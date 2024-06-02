"My brain just stop working" - Wichanee Meechai makes numbing admission about playing under pressure at the 2024 US Women's Open

Wichanee Meechai revealed how she managed to play under pressure at the 2024 US Women's Open. In a surprising turn of events, Meechai took the lead in the tournament, tied with Andrea Lee and Minjee Lee after the third round.

Meechai displayed an outstanding performance, and following the third round, she opened up about handling pressure on the golf course. Despite her fears, the Thai golfer is in contention to win her maiden Major.

Meechai said (via Golf Digest):

"It [being in contention] makes me cannot focus anything. My brain just stop working. It just like go outside and then just flat. I don't know how to stay it in English, but it's like blank. It's like when you have a lot of pressure you cannot think about anything. You cannot feel your body. You cannot feel your brain. You cannot feel your hands. So I just hate it."

"But you're not going to be able to get rid of it. I think the best part for the three rounds for me, it's like I kind of managed to get along with the pressure. I think that's the best part of the three rounds," she added.

Although she wasn't a favorite to win the event, Meechai surprised everyone with her astonishing game and topped the leaderboard.

She had missed the cut in three events this season and last played at the Mizuho Americas Open, where she tied for 53rd place. Her best performance this season was at the Cognizant Founders Cup, where she tied for seventh place.

How did Wichanee Meechai play at the 2024 US Women's Open?

Wichanee Meechai started off her game pretty smoothly with a round of 1-under 69 at the 2024 US Women's Open. She shot a birdie on the first hole in the opening round, followed by a bogey on the next.

Meechai carded another birdie on the sixth, followed by a bogey on the eighth and a birdie on the ninth. She shot five birdies and four bogeys in the opening round to score 69.

Wichanee Meechai teed off for the second round with a bogey on the third hole, followed by a birdie on the next. She was impressive in the second round and shot four consecutive birdies from tenth to 13th holes. She shot six birdies and three bogeys to score 4-under 67. In the final round, Meechai shot three birdies and two bogeys to score 70 and topped the leaderboard with a total of under 5.

Meechai will tee off for the final round of the 2024 US Women's Open in a group with Hinako Shibuno. They will start their game on Sunday, June 2, at the Lancaster Country Club at 2:04 p.m. ET.