“My game is in a great place”: Anirban Lahiri reflects on close defeat against his captain Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Asian Games 2023 in China

Anirban Lahiri had quite an impressive performance at the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational, finishing third. The Indian golfer led the field during the first round of the event, but eventually lost out to his team captain Bryson DeChambeau. Now, Lahiri is all set to represent his country at the 2023 Asian Games.

Being held in Hangzhou, China, the 2023 Asian Games are being held from September 23 to October 8. Of those days, golf is set to being on September 28 and end on October 1. Anirban Lahiri is all set to go to the Games, recently sharing his golf updates on social media platforms.

"Close but not quite a enough to fight off my @Crushers_GC captain @b_dechambeau my game is in a great place, feel like things are trending nicely and to contribute towards the team win feels pretty sweet too! Next stop, China for the Asian Games!"

Expand Tweet

India has sent a seven member golf contingent to the 2023 Asian Games, with Lahiri headlining the group alongside Aditi Ashok.

Anirban Lahiri still in search of his elusive win on LIV Golf

The Indian golfer last won an event in 2015, and while his performance has been getting more consistent and sharper, he has been just a little short of a win. He finished as a runner up in the LIV Golf Bedminster event just last month and also got a third-place finish at the International Series England on the Asian Tour.

“There's been some good results, but the win has been a bit elusive. Obviously I'm doing some good things because I'm playing good golf. That's all that matters. Results will take care of themselves as long as I do the right thing," Lahiri said via the LIV Golf website.

Anirban Lahiri's performance at the Chicago event was a commendable one, with only one dropped shot also adding some serious points to his team, Crushers GC's, total.

LIV Golf's Chicago event comes just weeks ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will see lone golfer Brooks Koepka play for the US team. The Ryder Cup is all set to be held between September 29 and October 1 in Rome.