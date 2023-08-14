"My man Quincy was good luck" - Lucas Glover reveals his lucky charms that helped him win the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

After winning the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship title, Lucas Glover shared a wholesome moment he had with one of six cancer patients present at the TPC Southwind.

When Glover was on his final hole, he stopped by the 18th greens and looked at a 12-year-old boy named Quincy Hankins, a patient at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and clapped for his efforts and then gave him two thumbs up.

During the presentation ceremony, Lucas Glover highlighted and praised people who are helping the facility in their noble fight against this disease. He went on to call Quincy his good luck charm.

As quoted by Golf Monthly, he said:

"My heart goes out to those people that are fighting and that are helping the fight, and that’s St. Jude. I think one group that needs a round of applause are our honorary pin holders over there. Thanks guys. Nice job. My man Quincy was good luck."

After speaking, Lucas Glover received two thumbs up from Quincy Hankins as well. He called upon the little boy, and then the duo posed with the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship trophy. The little boy waved his hands in a sense of accomplishment, and Glover pointed back at him.

How much did Lucas Glover win at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The 43-year-old American golfer came to TPC Southwind with a dominating win at Wyndham Championship 2023. He wouldn't have thought of winning two events in back-to-back weeks.

His exhilarating first three rounds helped him stay in contention, despite hitting a 1 under 69 in the final round.

However, he did have to face Patrick Cantlay in a playoff match, which of course, ended in his favor earning him his sixth PGA Tour title at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The win at the first FedEx Cup playoff event fetched Lucas Glover a massive $3.6 million, which is equivalent to what Wyndham Clark received after winning the US Open 2023.

Apart from the huge paycheck, he earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points and jumped 45 places to now comfortably sit at fourth in the updated rankings.

Here is what the prize money payout for the top 20 golfers looks like:

WIN: Lucas Glover - $3,600,000

2: Patrick Cantlay - $2,160,000

T3: Rory McIlroy - $1,160,000

T3: Tommy Fleetwood - $1,160,000

5: Taylor Moore - $800,000

T6: Adam Schenk - $584,285

T6: Cam Davis - $584,285

T6: Sungjae Im - $584,285

T6: Russell Henley - $584,285

T6: Jordan Spieth - $584,285

T6: Max Homa - $584,285

T6: Corey Conners - $584,285

T13: Collin Morikawa - $386,667

T13: Sahith Theegala - $386,667

T13: Viktor Hovland - $386,667

T16: Chris Kirk - $310,000

T16: Adam Hadwin - $310,000

T16: Hideki Matsuyama - $310,000

T16: Si Woo Kim - $310,000

T20: Justin Rose - $233,000

T20: Emiliano Grillo - $233,000

T20: Beau Hossler - $233,000

T20: Stephan Jaeger - $233,000

Lucas Glover will next be seen at the 2023 BMW Championship that begins on August 17.