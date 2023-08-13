“3 bucks a load. That’s not bad”: $20,000,000-worth Lucas Glover reveals doing his own laundry in the ongoing FedEx Cup tournament 

The American Lucas Glover is living, possibly, the most lucrative week of his career. He could be adding a very nice amount to his $20,000,000 net worth after the FedEx Saint Jude Championship. And yet, he's still a working-class guy. At least, he does his laundry like one.

Like everyone else at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Glover is suffering from extraordinary heat. The need to do laundry isn't news, but it is news that the leader of the first postseason playoff prefers to do it himself.

"Hey, three bucks a load. That's not bad."

So said Lucas Glover to Golf Digest, after doing two loads of laundry on Friday night. And if you're travelling with only a week's worth of clothes, you have no choice but to hit the laundry from time to time. And that's how Glover does it:

"I pack for one week and then wash," Glover added.

Glover joked about wearing the same outfit from Saturday again on Sunday (after visiting the laundromat for the second day in a row). But he finally ruled it out. He said he would wait for the fourth and deciding round with a book.

Lucas Glover at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The recent Wyndham Championship champion has had a great tournament at the start of the postseason playoffs. After 54 holes, Lucas Glover leads the leaderboard with a score of 14-under 196, one stroke ahead of Tylor Moore.

Lucas Glover, St Jude Championship Golf (Image via Getty).

He completed the first round with 66 strokes, thanks to five birdies and only one bogey. The second round was even better, 6-under 64, with no bogeys, four birdies, and an eagle on the 16th hole (561 yards, par 5). It was the moment he climbed to the top of the leaderboard.

For the third round, Glover remained steady in his performance. He repeated a four-under 66 that affirmed him at the top, albeit with only a one-stroke lead. Again, he had five birdies against only one bogey.

Glover is among the tournament leaders in the game around the green and also in driving accuracy. In the rest of the parameters, he remains in the average of the tournament.

His main strength has been, precisely, the integrity of his game. So much so that he is the best player of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Stroke Gained: Tee to Green and in Stroke Gained: Total.