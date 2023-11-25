"My way of beating cancer is to do it on the golf course” - Michael Hendry on his strong comeback from leukaemia at Australian PGA Championship

Michael Hendry made a formidable return to the Australian PGA Championship this year. Despite receiving bone marrow treatment, the Kiwi golfer rose to 14th spot in a six-way tie. Hendry returned to the stage at this week's DP Tour tournament following his initial treatment for leukaemia, which was diagnosed earlier this year.

With a round of 64 on Saturday, Hendry tied for 14th place with Andrew Kelly, Frank Kennedy, Lawry Flynn, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and John Lyras.

Michael Hendry was recently interviewed by Golf Australia magazine where he spoke about his treatment. He said:

"My way of beating cancer is to do it on the golf course. There's a chance I might not be able to do it and live to the age that I would without it, so my way of beating it is to go out and perform on the golf course."

“I've still got desires to do well and that puts a bit of pressure on me. So I'm still trying my hardest and I still struggle," he added.

Hendry started his professional journey in 2005 and has won 16 tournaments in his career so far. He has won one on the Japan Golf Tour and four on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Michael Hendry's performance at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship

Following the three rounds of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, Michael Hendry finished with a total of under 7. He started his game with a bogey on the fourth hole in the first round before adding a birdie on the fifth.

Hendry carded two back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. He started his game on the back-nine with a bogey on the 11th hole followed by a birdie and then again a bogey on the 13th. He made five birdies and three bogeys to score two under par 69 in the first round.

In the tournament's second round, Hendry started with two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes before adding another bogey on the eighth. He made a birdie on the 12th and 15th hole to score two over par 73.

Michael Hendry played a bogey-free round on Saturday. He started the game with a birdie on the first hole and then made two more birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. He added another birdie on the ninth and three birdies on the back nine to score seven under par 64.

During the second round of the tournament, Hendry felt like he would have missed the cut. Speaking about his second-round performance, Hendry said (via Fox Sports):

"I managed to make a scrappy par (on the 18th) and walking off I thought that was it for the week. I obviously got fortunate with a couple of late bogeys from the other boys (that dropped the cut score from one-under to even)."

“A bit of luck led to a positive outlook today and all of a sudden I had a good round. When you’re that far back, you’re thinking ‘just go and play and have fun," he added.

Following the three rounds of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, Min Woo Lee maintained his lead by three strokes. He finished with a score of under 17 after playing three rounds of 64-66 and 66.