Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 expert picks: 5 players who could stand out

Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 8 to 11 at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The event will have 132 players fighting for a total payout of $4 million. It is heavily touted among fans, and here are five golfers to keep an eye on:
#5 Ryan Fox
The 38-year-old New Zealander is known for his intense determination. Fox's performance in the Myrtle Beach Classic last year was quite impressive, and predictions are that he can do something similar this time, too. Last year, Fox finished tied for fourth place.
He has been pretty consistent this season, too, and here are his most important accomplishments from this year:
- T10 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic
- T27 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
- T47 at the Valspar Championship
- T60 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
#4 Matt Wallace
Matt Wallace was one of the most impressive performers at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. He made it into the top 20 and finished the tournament with a total score of 273, 11 strokes under par. He finished the tournament in 20th place and received $43,800 as his prize money.
This year, too, he has been in great form, and thus he is expected to perform his magic once again.
#3 Taylor Moore
Taylor Moore is currently ranked 89th in the Golf World Rankings. Interestingly, he has not won any events in 2023 or 2024, therefore, he will be entering the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. He will be the highest-ranked player in the field, making him one of the favorites to win the entire thing.
Taylor Moore's recent performance has been extremely impressive, and here are some of his memorable performances:
- 7th at the American Express
- 9th at the WM Phoenix Open
- 22nd at Pebble Beach
- 34th at Mexico Open
- 42nd at Cognizant Classic
#2 Chris Gotterup
Chris Gotterup is the Myrtle Beach Classic's defending champion this year. The inaugural tournament was held in 2024, and Gotterup won it, marking the first victory of his career. Speaking of his performance last year, the man scored 262, which was 22 shots behind par.
Gotterup has had some decent performances this season, coming in 16th at the Puerto Rico Open and 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open. Apart from that, he has missed cuts in a lot of tournaments, including the Mexico Open, Phoenix Open, American Express, and Sony Open.
#1 Tom Kim
Tom Kim finished the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic tied for 20th position. He finished with a 273, and his final round performance was appreciable. He has three wins this season and one top-10 finish, making him one of the most anticipated golfers in this year's Myrtle Beach Classic.