Mystery surrounding Tiger Woods' plaque in bunker at Cabo Course during the World Wide Technology Championship explored

The World Wide Technology Championship, an event on the PGA Tour, is now in progress at El Cardonal in Diamante. Tiger Woods created the golf course, which was completed in 2014.
Woods drove the ceremonial drive into a fairway bunker on the first hole of the course, and there is a plaque in the bunker. But at the World Wide Technology Championship, the plaque was absent. It was present during the tournament's pro-am round on Wednesday, but it was taken out to prevent players from perhaps needing to request relief.
The developer Ken Jowdy was not permitted to make the opening shot during the golf course's ceremony until architect Woods did.
Jowdy recalled the moment on Saturday (November 4) following the third round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. He said (via Golf Week):
"I told him wherever he hit the opening tee shot, we’re going to put a plaque. I told Tiger if you put your drive in the fairway, I can move it down the fairway as you get older."
The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is underway at El Cardonal and will have its finale on Sunday, November 5. It is the first time Tiger Woods' designed golf course is hosting a PGA Tour event.
A look into the World Wide Technology Championship leaderboard
Following the third round of the 2023 WWT Championship, Camilo Villegas topped the leaderboard in a way tie with Matt Kuchar.
Erik Van Rooyen finished in third position followed by Mackenzie Hughes, Will Gordon and Justin Suh.
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship after the third round:
- T1 Camilo Villegas
- T1 Matt Kuchar
- 3 Erik van Rooyen
- T4 Mackenzie Hughes
- T4 Will Gordon
- T4 Justin Suh
- T7 Patton Kizzire
- T7 Scott Piercy
- T7 Michael Kim
- T7 Carson Young
- T7 Kramer Hickok
- T12 Lucas Herbert
- T12 Ryan Palmer
- T12 Sam Ryder
- T12 Adam Long
- T12 Jeffrey Kang
- T17 Austin Eckroat
- T17 Davis Thompson
- T17 Nate Lashley
- T17 Doug Ghim
- T21 Kevin Tway
- T21 Andrew Putnam
- T21 Tano Goya
- T21 Cameron Champ
- T21 Taylor Montgomery
- T21 Cameron Percy
- T21 Chesson Hadley
- T28 Taylor Pendrith
- T28 Brent Grant
- T28 Brandon Wu
- T28 Akshay Bhatia
- T28 Beau Hossler
- T28 Ben Griffin
- T28 Thomas Detry
- T28 Ludvig Åberg
- T28 Martin Trainer
- T37 James Hahn
- T37 Nick Hardy
- T37 Ryan Moore
- T37 Robby Shelton
- T37 Max McGreevy
- T37 Richy Werenski
- T37 MJ Daffue
- T37 Luke List
- T37 Lanto Griffin
- T37 Peter Malnati
- T37 Matti Schmid
- T37 Justin Lower
- T37 Roberto Díaz
- T37 Nico Echavarria
- T37 Stephan Jaeger
- T52 Chez Reavie
- T52 Austin Smotherman
- T52 Hayden Buckley
- T52 Adam Svensson
- T52 Martin Laird
- T52 Austin Cook
- T52 Vince Whaley
- T59 Chase Johnson
- T59 Brian Stuard
- T59 Lucas Glover
- T62 Russell Knox
- T62 Kelly Kraft
- T62 Sebastián Vázquez
- T62 Keith Mitchell
- T62 Jason Dufner.