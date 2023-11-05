Mystery surrounding Tiger Woods' plaque in bunker at Cabo Course during the World Wide Technology Championship explored

The World Wide Technology Championship, an event on the PGA Tour, is now in progress at El Cardonal in Diamante. Tiger Woods created the golf course, which was completed in 2014.

Woods drove the ceremonial drive into a fairway bunker on the first hole of the course, and there is a plaque in the bunker. But at the World Wide Technology Championship, the plaque was absent. It was present during the tournament's pro-am round on Wednesday, but it was taken out to prevent players from perhaps needing to request relief.

The developer Ken Jowdy was not permitted to make the opening shot during the golf course's ceremony until architect Woods did.

Jowdy recalled the moment on Saturday (November 4) following the third round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. He said (via Golf Week):

"I told him wherever he hit the opening tee shot, we’re going to put a plaque. I told Tiger if you put your drive in the fairway, I can move it down the fairway as you get older."

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship is underway at El Cardonal and will have its finale on Sunday, November 5. It is the first time Tiger Woods' designed golf course is hosting a PGA Tour event.

A look into the World Wide Technology Championship leaderboard

Following the third round of the 2023 WWT Championship, Camilo Villegas topped the leaderboard in a way tie with Matt Kuchar.

Erik Van Rooyen finished in third position followed by Mackenzie Hughes, Will Gordon and Justin Suh.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship after the third round:

