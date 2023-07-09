NBA star Stephen Curry returns to his birthplace - Akron, embracing a new mission to bring diversity in golf 

Stephen Curry returns to his birthplace in Akron on a mission to foster diversity in golf. The NBA star is an avid golfer and he recently tried to replicate Tiger Woods's famous "Shot in the Dark" on Saturday, July 8. The NBA veteran also delivered motivational advice for the young players.

Curry hit the greens at Firestone Country Club's South Course, and tried to mimic Tiger Woods shot. Loud cheers could be heard as the basketball player took his shot.

During an interview with Akron Beacon Journal, Stephen Curry said:

"It was the best- memories that we're all creating - and hopefully it's just the start of a lot of great things."

He also shared a few snaps from his outing on his Twitter account with a caption saying:

"It was amazing watching the @underratedgolf kids play their last holes at Firestone! Even crazier to think they’re playing on the same course that @tigerwoods has won 8 times and the iconic shot on 18 in the dark. I had to take a swing myself. Proud of yall!! Keep doing your thing."

It is pertinent to note that Stephen Curry was named the Ambassador of Golf award in 2023 for his advocacy to promote the sport.

Stephen Curry started the Underrated Tour

Stephen Curry's love for the game of golf is only increasing with time. He started the Underrated Tour to give back an opportunity for the youngster to foster relationships.

Golf is one of the most popular games in the world. However, black and Latino golfers account for less than 2% of all players, and none were included in the field of the US Open, completed last month.

Speaking of the major championship, Curry said:

“We're another piece to that puzzle that's trying to solve what you saw at the U.S. Open. You realize it's a long scope of work that needs to be done to create that pipeline, and no matter how long it takes I think we're all committed to doing it.”

Curry and his friend Will Lowery, NBC Host, have been working to promote golf by conducting tournaments at Underrated Golf Tour.

Lowery opened up about Stephen Curry's contribution to the game saying:

“When you look at the participation numbers in the game of golf, especially when it comes to the competitive space of Black and brown [players], that's when I realized, 'Steph, you might be the one that can start to shift that narrative.'

“To get to the point where we know what diversity feels like, that's where it'll probably have to take a person like Stephen and activations such as this.”

Underrated Tour is an initiative taken by the Akron-born star to provide underprivileged young players with an opportunity to exhibit their talent in the game of golf and collaborate with brands.

Curry had also invited DJ Khaled, who is an avid golfer himself, to the Tour. Khaled showed his support for the NBA star and posted a clip noting his enthusiasm on Instagram.

"Travel 🧳 day excited to support @stephencurry30 foundation @underratedgolf. Love is the only way", he wrote in the caption.

The Underrated is scheduled to take place from June 25 to August 7.

