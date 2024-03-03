Nearly 2,000,000 people tuned in to watch Anthony Kim’s nightmare start again at LIV Jeddah

Anthony Kim made his comeback to the world of pro golf after 12 long years, and needless to say, he was a bit rusty. Kim, who made his first pro start after 2012, did so on the LIV Golf Series as a wildcard in the individual event.

Anthony Kim's comeback caught the eye of many fans, with everyone looking forward to seeing him play on the big stage once again. The golfer had quite a lot of potential before his mysterious withdrawal from the game, and fans were curious to see the American on course again.

As reported by NUCLR Golf, a Golf X (formerly Twitter) account, over 2 million people were tuned in to see Anthony Kim perform at LIV Golf. The tweet said:

"According to Caffeine TV, LIV’s newest streaming partner for Friday rounds, 2M viewers watched Anthony Kim’s return on their platform. The same round had 208K on YouTube."

He finished with a score of 76-76-74 over the three days, which combined to 16 over par. Speaking about his comeback this weekend, Kim said via the Guardian:

“Obviously it was a rough week. I’m excited to be playing professional golf again, and I feel pretty blessed I have this opportunity. I’m definitely hitting the ball well, doing lot of things well. I know scores don’t reflect that.”

Anthony Kim ultimately finished dead last, 32 strokes behind the winner Joaquin Niemann.

Full leaderboard for LIV Golf Jeddah event ft. Anthony Kim explored

Joaquin Niemann won the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah event, winning a whopping $4 million from the prize purse. Following is the full leaderboard for the Jeddah event:

1 Joaquin Niemann -17

T2 Louis Oosthuizen -13

T2 Charl Schwartzel -13

4 Bryson DeChambeau -12

5 Jon Rahm -11

T6 Charles Howell III -10

T6 Anirban Lahiri -10

T6 Talor Gooch -10

T6 Phil Mickelson -10

T6 Adrian Meronk -10

T6 Jason Kokrak -10

T12 Brooks Koepka -9

T12 Abraham Ancer -9

14 Matt Jones -8

T15 Sergio Garcia -7

T15 Carlos Ortiz -7

T15 David Puig -7

T15 Tyrrell Hatton -7

T15 Dean Burmester -7

T15 Kevin Na -7

T15 Branden Grace -7

T22 Pat Perez -6

T22 Sebastian Muñoz -6

T22 Cameron Tringale -6

T22 Branden Steele -6

T22 Lucas Herbert -6

T27 Danny Lee -5

T27 Dustin Johnson -5

T29 Sam Horsfield -4

T29 Paul Casey -4

T31 Graeme McDowell -3

T31 Mito Pereira -3

T31 Kieran Vincent -3

T31 Richard Bland -3

T31 Henrik Stenson -3

T31 Jinichiro Kozuma -3

T37 Peter Uihlein -2

T37 Harold Varner III -2

T37 Thomas Pieters -2

T37 Patrick Reed -2

T41 Scott Vincent -1

T41 Andy Ogletree -1

T41 Cameron Smith -1

T41 Mark Leishman -1

45 Martin Kaymer E

T46 Bubba Watson +1

T46 Kalle Samooja +1

T48 Caleb Surratt +2

T48 Eugenio Chacarra +2

50 Lee Westwood +3

51 Ian Poulter +4

52 Hudson Swafford +5

53 Anthony Kim +16

54 Wade Ormsby —

WD Matt Wolff —

The series will now move on to Hong Kong for its fourth event, from March 8 to 10.