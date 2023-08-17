“Needs a lot of practice I'm afraid” – Fans rate Paige Spiranac’s shotgun technique to drink beer

Fans were highly impressed with Paige Spiranac's shotgun technique of drinking beer. The former golfer recently uploaded a video on her Twitter account, where she enjoys around 912K followers, downing the beverage on the golf course.

She shared a drink with the Garage Beer competition finalist. Spiranac looked stunning with a low-cut grey shirt and a mini-black skirt.

She posted a video and pictures from the golf course where the golfer influencer was seen drinking beer from the back end of the can.

On her Twitter post, Paige Spiranac even requested her followers to rate her shotgun technique.

"Great day with @drinkgaragebeer! Rate my shotgun technique," she wrote in the caption.

Fans jumped into the comments section to appreciate her technique. One fan wrote:

"Needs alot of practice I'm afraid...but hey that'll be great for business:)"

"Like a professional beer drinker," wrote another.

"Fabulous. Technique needs work," another fan wrote.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

"Give the guys an option to wear shorts"- Paige Spiranac asks the PGA Tour to allow golfers to wear shorts in professional events

PGA Tour players witnessed one of the most uncomfortable moments during the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship. They were all sweating and struggling to play under 111 degrees of heat index at last week's event held at TPC Southwind.

The winner of the tournament Lucas Glover had an unpleasant case of swamp pants because of the burning heat.

Paige Spiranac, who has been pretty vocal about dressing in clothes of one's choice on the golf course, came in support of the players asking the PGA Tour to allow them to wear shorts if the weather is not favourable.

She shared a video on her Twitter account, saying:

"The men on the PGA Tour should absolutely be able to wear shorts and the rule needs to change right now. Lucas Glover won for the second week in a row at a hot and humid Memphis. He also won for the worst documented case of swamp ass that we have ever seen."

"The guys were absolutely dying, they were sticking their hands in the ice coolers to bring their body temperature down. It is 2023, get it together, give the guys an option to wear shorts. I know a couple of you are saying out there 'it's tradition' and 'they want to look like professionals' but you are saying that in your air conditioning while on your nice cool couch drinking an ice cold beer. Of course, you don't mind but these guys are athletes playing in extreme conditions. Let them wear shorts!" she added.

With the completion of the St.Jude Championship, PGA Tour players will now head for the second FedEx Cup playoff, BMW Championship, which will start with the first round on Thursday, August 17. The tournament will have its final fourth round on Sunday, August 20 at the Olympia Country Golf Club.