Nelly Korda & Brooks Koepka join golf community to celebrate birth of Justin Thomas’ baby daughter

US golfer Justin Thomas announced the birth of his daughter on Thursday (Nov. 21), and the golfing community is already showering their love on the newborn. Ace golfers Nelly Korda and Brooks Koepka liked the Instagram post of the birth announcement.

Justin Thomas and wife Jillian have named their baby, Molly Grace, and she came into the world on November 18th at the Jupiter Medical Center, Florida according to Thomas' Instagram post. The golfer further wrote in the caption:

"Our little girl is here! Molly Grace Thomas arrived to us 11/18/24, and we couldn’t be more in love. Both momma (who is a superhero!) and Molly are healthy, and doing well!"

The adorable picture showed Molly Grace sleeping under a blanket with her tiny foot peeking out. World No. 1 Nelly Korda and LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka also showed their love by liking the beautiful post.

Thomas, who had slowed down his fall season to prepare for parenthood, is expected to compete next at The Sentry in January 2025.

"I know my wife's going to be an unbelievable mom" - Justin Thomas on wife, Jillian

Justin Thomas and wife Jillian Thomas at the Players Championship 2021 (Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas has never shied away from showing excitement at the birth of his daughter. At the ZOZO Championship in Japan this year, which was his last start of the year, he praised his wife and discussed parenthood. He said (via the PGA Tour):

"I know my wife's going to be an unbelievable mom. And I'm excited for the opportunity to raise a little girl. It’s going to be great."

He further added:

"All I know is I'll be as ready as I possibly can and we're going to make the most out of every situation we can. I can't tell you honestly if I'm ready because I've never done it before. I'll let you know in a couple months. It will be a challenge in different ways, but one that we're excited for."

After dating for five years, Justin Thomas and Jillian got married in a beautiful private ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee in November 2022 with Jason Kennedy officiating it. Phones were famously banned at the ceremony, as per the groom's request. Thomas had popped the question to her that same month a year before. The couple also has a dog, Franklin, who often stars in the golfer's social media posts.

