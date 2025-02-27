Nelly Korda celebrates 'best friend by choice' and sister Jessica's birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda celebrated her friend and sister Jessica Korda’s birthday on Instagram. She posted a heartwarming message calling Jessica her “best friend by choice.”

Ad

Nelly Korda is one of the most popular faces on the LPGA Tour. She turned pro in 2016 and has 15 LPGA Tour wins, including one Chevron Championship and one Women’s PGA Championship. The 26-year-old American professional golfer is a gold medalist from the 2020 Summer Olympics and a 2024 Solheim Cup winner.

On the other hand, Nelly Korda’s sister, Jessica Korda, is also a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour. She turned pro in 2010 and has since secured six LPGA Tour wins. However, she has not played on tour since 2023 due to a back injury.

Ad

Trending

Jessica Korda turned 32 on February 27, and Nelly Korda shared a 15-slide carousel on Instagram, showing fond memories and expressing her love for her sister. In the carousel was a picture of the two at the 2024 LPGA Awards, where Nelly Korda won the LPGA Tour Player of the Year.

In the caption, Korda said:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @thejessicakorda !!! Sisters by blood but best friends by choice ❤️❤️❤️ hope you feel the same ;) 😅 I miss traveling + scaring you!!!”

Ad

Ad

The carousel showed pictures from significant family moments such as Jessica Korda’s wedding and baby shower. The two could also be seen on a golf course by a waterside and later, at a Solheim Cup event next to their name-branded golf bags.

Jessica Korda married Johnny DelPrete in 2021, and the two welcomed their first child in 2024.

Nelly Korda wishes her “BFFL” happy birthday on Instagram

Jessica Korda isn’t the only person in Nelly Korda’s life who celebrated their birthday in February. Korda’s best friend Klara Mrcela turned 26 on February 17, and the 15-time LPGA Tour winner took to Instagram to celebrate her in a special way.

Ad

Mrcela is a sportsperson, just like Korda. She is a former professional tennis player who is now a tennis coach.

Korda posted a carousel of pictures and videos showing the many adventures the two have embarked on. In the caption, she said:

“Happy birthday to my BFFL @klaramrcela 💗 here’s to more adventures around the world 🌎”

Ad

In the pictures, Korda and Klara Mrcela can be seen enjoying dinner in Paris and soaking in the sun while lying on a beach. In one picture, they appeared to be skiing on a snow-covered landscape, and in another, they shared an embrace in front of the famed Eiffel tower in Paris.

Korda had a solid year in 2024. She played in 16 events and won seven of them. She secured victories at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, The Chevron Championship and The LPGA Drive On Championship, among others.

This year, Korda played in the Founders Cup, finishing at T7, and in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions where she finished 2nd. However, she is not playing in the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback