Nelly Korda discloses ‘disgusting’ habit that she feels the need to stop

Videoing and recording herself with her cell phone while training for her swing is Nelly Korda's 'secret' obsession. It is a habit so present in her life that, in her own words (obviously joking), it is "disgusting."

Seriously speaking, the quest for perfection in the execution of technical movements is a common denominator for most sports stars, as is the case with Korda. She is not the first to turn to video to correct her own mistakes, although she herself believes she has too many videos on her phone. The golfer confessed to the press this Thursday after her first round at the Chevron Championship.

"There are SO MANY videos on my phone that it's `disgusting.' I probably have...I don't even know, I mean, probably, 6000 videos on my phone, maybe more (...) I've been told I have to stop," said Nelly Korda, while laughing about it along with press reporters who were interviewing her.

Obviously, she has an explanation for such fondness, which reaffirms her determination to reach the top in her sport:

"When you're (training) alone, which is most of the time when I'm practicing, it's hard to know if one swing was good and one wasn't, my positions, etc., because your feeling is different every day. That's why I'm so obsessed with video, to check if I'm hitting the positions I want to," Korda added.

First day of the Chevron Championship for Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda during the Chevron Championship 2023 (Image via Getty).

The statements were made at the end of her participation in the first day of the Chevron Championship, which began on Thursday in Texas. She finished the first round tied for second place with 4 under par, along with five other golfers. Surprisingly, Peiyun Chien closed in first place with 67 strokes (-5).

Nelly Korda narrated to the press how the day went for her, in which she recorded seven birdies and three bogeys:

"I took advantage of the par five today. I think I made birdies on all of them, so that was important because I'm a bit of a longer hitter and overall, I played pretty well. It's nice to finish the way I did, with a stroke and a birdie," Korda said.

“I made a couple of mistakes, here and there, where it was more about yardage, where I was a little too aggressive and allowed myself a little bit of a short chip and, with the rain we had during the delay, I wasn't sure how I was going to react, bumping and running or flopping. So, I made a couple of mistakes there, but that made for a great championship," she added.

On Friday, the current number two in the Rolex Rankings once again competed well, recording two under par. With the second round remaining, Nelly Korda is in second place, tied with Patty Tavatanakit, both at 6-under 138.

