Nelly Korda dons a white top as she sweats it out in the gym amid absence from pro golf

Nelly Korda may be away from professional golf, but she continues to stay focused on her fitness. The former World No. 1, who has been on a break from the Tour for several weeks, recently shared a glimpse of her latest gym session.

On Sunday, October 26, Korda posted an Instagram story showing herself doing side lunges with a kettlebell. She wore a white crop top with navy blue leggings and black-and-white Nike shoes, with the track “Hate It or Love It” by RHUM G and RIVIERA playing in the background.

A screenshot taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram story (via @nellykorda)

Even while taking time off from tournaments, Korda has been active on social media, sharing moments from both her golf practice and daily workouts. A few days earlier, on October 24, she shared a story of her post-workout drink in a cup that read “Spooky Season.”

A week before that she was spotted training at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the same facility where she trained as a junior and where her brother, Sebastian Korda, once prepared before winning the Australian Open Junior title.

Nelly Korda on dealing with injuries during the season

Nelly Korda last competed at the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Golf Club in Hawaii, finishing tied for fourth at 14-under-par. After the event, she admitted that the long season had taken a toll on her body.

"I would say by this time of the year, my body is definitely worn down. I do have some injuries I've had in the past that kind of linger that are never really fully resolved, that you still do PT on every single day, you do therapy,” she told Golf Digest.

"So making sure you're 100 percent with your body or as 100 percent as you can be is always the end goal going into kind of the first day of the event."

Despite not securing a win this season, Nelly Korda has maintained solid form with seven top-10 finishes. Her best results include a runner-up at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with 18-under and a tie for second at the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally at 5-under.

Korda is expected to return at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, scheduled from November 13–16 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The event is the second-last stop on the 2025 LPGA Tour schedule. Korda has won it three times before and will look to finish her season strong.

