Nelly Korda shares her ‘after practice pre workout/ rehab’

Nelly Korda is currently taking a temporary break from competition. However, amidst her absence from the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, Korda has not given up on her goals.

Ad

During the break after the 2025 Lotte Championship, fans have often spotted the golfer working out in the gym. Apart from sharing updates from her strict fitness routine, Korda also practices golf. Today, on her Instagram story, Nelly Korda could be seen flaunting a beverage in a "Spooky Season" stoneware coffee mug.

Although she did not reveal what her drink was, Korda claimed it was a post-workout beverage. Take a look at the story shared by Nelly Korda, where she could be seen relaxing with the cup in her hands:

Ad

Trending

"After practice Pre workout/ rehab ☀️"

Screenshot from Korda's Instagram story / Source: @nellykorda on IG

Apart from her golfing sessions, Korda has been quite active in the gym. Last Saturday, she was spotted sweating it out with a pair of dumbbells in the morning. Besides sharing a selfie post-workout, Nelly Korda also shared a picture of her gym equipment while donning a pair of Nike Air Force Trainers.

Ad

A week ago, the former World Number 1 was at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. During her early days as a golfer, Korda started training here. For those unaware, this is the same gym where her brother, Sebastian Korda, used to train and won the Australian Open Junior Title.

Take a look at Nelly Korda posing in front of the mirror at IMG Academy on October 17:

Taken from Korda's Instagram story / IG: @nellykorda

Korda last participated in the LPGA Tour event at Hoakalei Golf Club in Hawaii. The Lotte Championship saw the Bradenton native secure a T4 in the leaderboard. After four rounds of play, Korda secured a 72-hole total of 14 under par.

Ad

When Nelly Korda revealed her conditions at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii

Following the conclusion of the LPGA Tour event in Hawaii, Korda faced the reporters, where she talked about her condition. According to the golfer, she is worn down and dealing with unresolved past injuries.

In her statement, Nelly Korda said (as quoted by Golf Digest):

"I would say by this time of the year, my body is definitely worn down. I do have some injuries I've had in the past that kind of linger that are never really fully resolved, that you still do PT on every single day, you do therapy."

Ad

"So making sure you're 100 percent with your body or as 100 percent as you can be is always the end goal going into kind of the first day of the event."

Although she is yet to secure a win, Korda has enjoyed a decent season. She has carded top-10s in seven LPGA Tour events, including a solo second spot in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More