Nelly Korda takes hilarious dig at Florida’s drivers in latest IG story

Nelly Korda is a 15-time LPGA Tour winner who was born in Bradenton, Florida, and lives there. She recently shared a hilarious post on Instagram, taking a cheeky dig at how people drive in Florida.
The two-time major champion posted a picture of herself sitting in a car wearing a black hoodie and pouting at the camera. She wrote in the caption:
“Florida: where people drive either 20 mph over or under 🙂”
Nelly Korda appeared to be returning from a practice session at IMG Academy, a popular sports training academy in Florida. In a previous post, she shared a picture of herself standing in a gym at the academy. She wore an all-black outfit comprising a black hoodie, shorts, and Nike sneakers, while carrying a brown gym bag.
A few days ago, Korda also visited the IMG Academy, which is known for its elite programs in golf, tennis, basketball, and other disciplines. The World No. 2 golfer shared a short video from the grounds and offered fans a peek at both the facility and her casual look for the day.
Nelly Korda kept it simple and sporty. She wore a black T-shirt paired with purple shorts and white sneakers. She carried a brown duffel bag, wore her hair half-up, half-down, and accessorized only with a black-and-gold bracelet on her wrist.
“Did I do this right?” - Nelly Korda tries popular heatless curls
After Nelly Korda returned from IMG Academy, she relaxed while indulging in a hair care experiment. She tried the trendy heatless curls method by tying her hair up in a curler in an attempt to style the hair without using an electric curler.
The 27-year-old golfer shared a video of herself on Instagram and asked her followers if she got the heatless curls method correctly.
“Did I do this right?” She asked.
Speaking of trying new things, Korda recently tried matcha after initially hating it and now, she’s a huge fan of the drink. The World No. 2 shared a selfie posing outdoors in a dark blue sweater and raising a half-full cup of homemade matcha while pouting playfully at the camera. Her caption summed up her surprise at the new habit:
“The fact that I’m making matcha at home nowadays is just 🤯”
It’s a notable shift from earlier this month, when Korda admitted she used to dislike the drink. While at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii, she posted a photo of herself sipping matcha and wrote:
“First time I ever tried matcha I hated it… so I gave it another chance @puablooms 10/10.”
Korda finished the event at 14-under, tying for fourth place with three others. Youmin Hwang claimed the title at 17-under.