Nelly Korda rocks red hoodie as she reveals what she can’t imagine traveling without

World No. 2 golfer Nelly Korda recently embarked on a 16-hour trip. She updated her Instagram followers on how the journey went, showing her outfit and revealing some of her travel essentials.Korda shared a picture of herself sitting in a car wearing a red hoodie and black leggings. She revealed that the hoodie-leggings outfit is her usual go-to attire whenever she needs to hit the road.“I honestly don’t understand how people can travel in anything but sweats, leggings, and hoodies lol,” Korda wrote.Image taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykordaIn her next post, the Bradenton native shared a video of herself arranging her hair and pulling her hood over her head. She excused the disheveled state of her hair, writing,“Don’t mind my hair… 16-hour travel day.”Still taken from a video on Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykordaNelly Korda didn’t reveal her destination, however, she was recently in Hawaii for the 2025 Lotte Championship. The 15-time LPGA Tour winner performed great in the tournament and finished three back.Following the conclusion of the tournament, Korda shared a carousel of highlights from her time in Hawaii. Some snaps included pictures of herself at Ewa Beach, and others showed the food she ate in Hoakalei Country Club. She wrote in the caption:“Hawaii 🤙🏻🌺🫶🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNelly Korda’s appearance in the Lotte Championship marked her 17th LPGA Tour start of the year. She tied for fourth position in the tournament, a significant improvement from the T66 result she recorded at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.Although Korda is still chasing her first win of the year, she has had a decent run in the season so far and has made the cut in all events. She narrowly missed out on winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January, falling short of the title by two strokes.Nelly Korda sports sleek gray set during seaside stroll in IG storyNelly Korda took a break from the course for a walk by the water and gave fans a look at her outfit of the day on Instagram. She was photographed from behind in a dark gray matching set.The 27-year-old golfer's outfit featured a breathable tank top with a mesh-style back and ankle-length leggings. She tied the look together with coordinating sneakers and a black hat and was captured walking down a rocky path toward a large body of water on the horizon.Image taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nelly kordaNotably, Korda rocked a similar matching two-piece outfit for the the most recent launch of NikeSKIMS’ active wear collection. She attended the launch event at the House of Innovation in New York City, alongside a lineup of other top-performing athletes such as Anna Cockrell and Madisen Skinner.