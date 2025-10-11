  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Nelly Korda rocks red hoodie as she reveals what she can’t imagine traveling without

Nelly Korda rocks red hoodie as she reveals what she can’t imagine traveling without

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 11, 2025 00:39 GMT
LPGA: U.S. Women
LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda - Image Source: Imagn

World No. 2 golfer Nelly Korda recently embarked on a 16-hour trip. She updated her Instagram followers on how the journey went, showing her outfit and revealing some of her travel essentials.

Ad

Korda shared a picture of herself sitting in a car wearing a red hoodie and black leggings. She revealed that the hoodie-leggings outfit is her usual go-to attire whenever she needs to hit the road.

“I honestly don’t understand how people can travel in anything but sweats, leggings, and hoodies lol,” Korda wrote.
Image taken from Nelly Korda&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

In her next post, the Bradenton native shared a video of herself arranging her hair and pulling her hood over her head. She excused the disheveled state of her hair, writing,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Don’t mind my hair… 16-hour travel day.”
Still taken from a video on Korda&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Still taken from a video on Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda didn’t reveal her destination, however, she was recently in Hawaii for the 2025 Lotte Championship. The 15-time LPGA Tour winner performed great in the tournament and finished three back.

Ad

Following the conclusion of the tournament, Korda shared a carousel of highlights from her time in Hawaii. Some snaps included pictures of herself at Ewa Beach, and others showed the food she ate in Hoakalei Country Club. She wrote in the caption:

“Hawaii 🤙🏻🌺🫶🏼”
Ad

Nelly Korda’s appearance in the Lotte Championship marked her 17th LPGA Tour start of the year. She tied for fourth position in the tournament, a significant improvement from the T66 result she recorded at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Although Korda is still chasing her first win of the year, she has had a decent run in the season so far and has made the cut in all events. She narrowly missed out on winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January, falling short of the title by two strokes.

Ad

Nelly Korda sports sleek gray set during seaside stroll in IG story

Nelly Korda took a break from the course for a walk by the water and gave fans a look at her outfit of the day on Instagram. She was photographed from behind in a dark gray matching set.

The 27-year-old golfer's outfit featured a breathable tank top with a mesh-style back and ankle-length leggings. She tied the look together with coordinating sneakers and a black hat and was captured walking down a rocky path toward a large body of water on the horizon.

Ad
Image taken from Korda&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nelly korda
Image taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nelly korda

Notably, Korda rocked a similar matching two-piece outfit for the the most recent launch of NikeSKIMS’ active wear collection. She attended the launch event at the House of Innovation in New York City, alongside a lineup of other top-performing athletes such as Anna Cockrell and Madisen Skinner.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications