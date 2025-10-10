  • home icon
  Nelly Korda rocks gray two-piece outfit during seaside outing in latest IG story

Nelly Korda rocks gray two-piece outfit during seaside outing in latest IG story

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 10, 2025 01:50 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Nelly Korda - Image Source: Imagn

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda recently spent some time enjoying a walk by a body of water. She shared a picture on Instagram, showing off the matching outfit she wore for the hiking adventure.

Korda was photographed from behind, wearing a dark gray two-piece. The tank top featured a net-like fabric, while the bottoms were a pair of ankle-length leggings.

The World No. 2 golfer paired the two-piece outfit with matching shoes and wore a black hat to complete the look. She was photographed walking down rocky terrain as she headed towards a blue picturesque body of water.

Image taken from Korda's Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

In her next post, Nelly Korda traded the gray outfit for a red and white outfit as she hit the gym to work out. She shared a picture of herself wearing a white Nike cropped top and red leggings as she stood in front of the mirror in an empty gym.

She used one emoji to caption the picture:

“🏋️‍♀️”
Image taken from Korda's Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda recently wore a similar matching two-piece outfit during her photoshoot for the NikeSKIMS launch campaign. For the shoot, she wore a brown set that comprised a tank top and mid-length leggings.

The 27-year-old golfer shared a three-slide carousel celebrating the launch of the active wear collection. She wrote in the caption:

“I feel powerful every time I move in NikeSKIMS.”
NikeSKIMS was launched on September 26 at the House of Innovation, New York City. Several top-performing athletes were in attendance, including Nelly Korda, pro hurdler Anna Cockrell and pro volleyball player, Madisen Skinner.

Nelly Korda shares photo dump from Hawaii

Nelly Korda was in the field for the 2025 Lotte Championship in Hawaii. After the tournament, the golf star hopped on Instagram to share a carousel of her favorite moments from the event.

One of the pictures showed Korda casually sipping on a cup of matcha in front of a large Lotte Championship signage. Another picture caught her mid-stride on the lush greens of Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach. She was seen holding a bottle of water while wearing a blue and black golf outfit.

The post’s caption read:

Hawaii 🤙🏻🌺🫶🏼”
Image taken from Korda's Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from Korda’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda performed well at the Lotte Championship and finished three back. She scored 14-under across 72 holes and tied for fourth position with three others, while Youmin Hwang clinched the title with 17-under.

Korda has had a great season, although she is yet to secure her first win of the year. She has made 17 starts on the LPGA Tour and has made the cut in all events.

The Bradenton native’s best result of the season so far is a solo second in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She also tied for second place in the U.S. Women’s Open, the second major championship of the year.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

