Nelly Korda pens a 3-word message after her brother Sebastian's latest win at the Stockholm Open

Nelly Korda had a proud sister moment after her brother, Sebastian Korda, clinched his latest win at the Stockholm Open. The World No. 2 golfer, who skipped this week’s BMW Ladies Championship, shared a clip from his match on her Instagram story while cheering from home.

As she recorded the video, the sound of her cats could be heard in the background. Nelly Korda captioned the story with a three-word message:

“Hear em roar @sebastiankorda.”

A still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram story (via @nellykorda)

Sebastian defeated Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-5 in a tight contest. He hit 10 aces, made five double faults, and won 82% of his first-serve points. Majchrzak, meanwhile, produced three aces and won 68% of his first-serve points.

The Korda siblings come from a family of athletes. Their father, Petr Korda, won the 1998 Australian Open, while their older sister Jessica Korda is also a professional golfer.

Nelly Korda, on the other hand, last competed at the Lotte Championship, finishing T4 at 14-under. The 2025 season hasn’t brought her a win yet, despite consistent performances across 17 starts that include multiple top-10s and two runner-up finishes. Her ranking also slipped from World No. 1 to No. 2. She recently withdrew from the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown due to injury, according to the LPGA.

When Nelly Korda raised a question over Sebastian Korda’s love

Nelly Korda and her brother Sebastian Korda often give fans a glimpse of their playful sibling bond. Earlier this year, the 15-time LPGA Tour winner shared a lighthearted text exchange with her brother on Instagram. The tennis star began the chat with a sweet “Love you,” but quickly followed it up by asking for her TV subscription password.

Amused by the sudden change in tone, Korda tagged her brother in the story and wrote,

"Do you love me or my subscriptions?"

While recovering from a stress fracture that has kept him out since the 2025 French Open, Sebastian has been spending more time around golf. In August, he joined Nelly on the course.

Korda shared a short video from their outing, showing herself seated in a golf cart as Sebastian lined up a shot. She captioned it,

“hits it to 3ft @sebastiankorda,” to which Sebastian replied, “Was indeed the right club,” Korda wrote.

The moment wasn’t entirely out of character for the tennis star. Sebastian has previously spoken about his interest in golf, joking that he needs “all the tips in the world.” He once admitted his putting “is really, really bad” and mentioned wanting to explore golf courses during his stay in Madrid.

