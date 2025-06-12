Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly Korda raises questions over his love for her after hilarious interaction

Sebastian Korda recently found himself at the receiving end of a question from sister Nelly Korda. The 15-time LPGA Tour winner wondered about her brother's love for her following a hilarious exchange between the pair.

On Wednesday, June 11, Nelly Korda took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post featuring a screenshot of the interaction with her brother Sebastian Korda. It was an exchange of text messages with the first message being an endearing "Love you" from the ATP No. 23 to his sister. However, the rest of the messages were all about Sebastian asking for 'codes' from Nelly to access her TV subscriptions.

The 26-year-old women's golfing icon tagged Sebastian Korda in the Instagram Story and hilariously captioned it:

"Do you love me or my subscriptions?"

Nelly Korda's Instagram Story featuring her exchange with brother Sebastian over access to her TV subscriptions (Source: Instagram/nellykorda)

Nelly and Sebastian Korda are children of Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova, two former tennis players, with Petr having been the men's singles champion at the 1998 Australian Open. Nelly Korda, currently the top-ranked player in the Women's World Golf Rankings, is the older sibling. Jessica Korda is the eldest among the three siblings. She too is a professional golfer who plays on the LPGA Tour.

On the tennis front, Korda's 2025 season so far has been a rather disappointing one, even though he made it to the final of one event and finished in the quarterfinals of another.

Sebastian Korda's most recent outing came in French Open 3R loss to compatriot; American endured nightmarish European clay swing

Korda at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

With an 11-10 win-loss record so far this year, Sebastian Korda's season has been an underwhelming one. The 24-year-old had a promising start to the year at the Adelaide International, where he reached the final before ultimately losing at the last hurdle to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

A series of disappointing results followed, but he showed glimpses of his finest form again at the Miami Open. Korda reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event but couldn't go any further as his run was halted by eventual runner-up Novak Djokovic.

More disappointments followed with the tennis season transitioning to clay. At the recently-concluded French Open, Korda made it to the third round, but here, compatriot Frances Tiafoe handed him a straight-set defeat. The American would be keen on bouncing back during this year's grasscourt swing.

Two years ago, Korda infamously named himself among the favorites for the men's singles title at the Wimbledon Championships. However, the claim backfired as he was bundled out of the grass Major in the first round. Unsurprisingly, the ATP star was blatantly ridiculed in the aftermath of the shocking result by tennis fans.

