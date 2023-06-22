Australian Open quarterfinalist Sebastian Korda recently claimed to be one of the favorites to lift the title at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

The American returned to the tour in April at the Madrid Open after being sidelined for around three months due to a wrist injury. The 22-year-old is currently plying his trade at the Queen's Club Championships.

Playing in his first grass tournament of the year, Korda has shown a promising start to the grass season as he beat Dan Evans, 6-4, 7-5, and fourth seed Frances Tiafoe, 7-6 (2), 6-3, in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Speaking to the media after his win over compatriot Tiafoe, Korda sang the praises of his performance on grass and claimed to be one of the favorites at the tournament. The American also said that he possesses certain qualities that only a few of the players have.

“I’m very confident in myself on the grass court," Sebastian Korda. "I move really well and definitely have a game that not very many people have, I’m an aggressive player, I like to come to the net, I have good hands, and I definitely feel as if I’m one of the favorites at Wimbledon."

The World No. 32 made his Wimbledon debut in 2021 and reached the fourth round before bowing out to Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller.

The son of former Grand Slam winner Petr Korda, the 22-year-old has had a decent start to his 2023 season.

In the first tournament of the year, the Adelaide International 1, the American beat the likes of Andy Murray, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Jannik Sinner to reach the finals of the tournament. However, his impressive run ended as he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Sebastian Korda replicated his good form at the 2023 Australian Open, where he knocked out Daniil Medvedev before winning a five-set thriller against Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round. Up against Khachanov, the American was forced to retire midmatch due to a wrist injury.

Sebastian Korda will lock horns with Cameron Norrie in the Queen's Club QF

cinch Championships - Day Three

After a string of poor results since his return, Sebastian Korda is slowly getting back to his best at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships. After defeating fourth seed Tiafoe, Korda will take on Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the campaign.

Norrie, 27, is seeded fifth in the tournament and knocked out Jordan Thompson to set up a clash with the Australian Open quarterfinalist. The Brit has won just one match against Sebastian Korda but had the last laugh when the duo met each other last year.

The winner of this clash might be up against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

