Tennis fans reacted to Sebastian Korda’s shock opening round exit at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after the American called himself "one of the favorites" to win the tournament alongside Novak Djokovic.

Korda’s 23rd birthday did not pan out as he would have hoped, crashing out of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships against Jiri Vesely in the opening round on Wednesday, July 5. He was outfoxed by the Czech in four sets 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

This was Korda’s second appearance at the grasscourt Slam; The American made a fourth-round exit in his 2021 campaign. The World No. 25’s latest opening round upset was highly unexpected, given that he was being considered as one of the dark horses to lift the Wimbledon title, alongside favorites such as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Moreover, Korda himself had announced that he was "one of the favorites" at the event, after finding his grassvcourt rhythm at the 2023 Queen’s Club Championships a couple of weeks ago.

“I’m very confident in myself on the grass court. I move really well and definitely have a game that not very many people have,” Sebastian Korda said after his win over Frances Tiafoe in the second round at Queen’s. “I have good hands, and I definitely feel as if I’m one of the favorites at Wimbledon.”

The American retracted his comments after been thrown out of competition by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals at Queen’s.

The 23-year-old was subjected to the wrath of fans online after his Wimbledon first round exit. Many fans recalled Korda's self-asserting statements at Queen's and mocked him for his below par performance.

"How very American of Sebastian Korda to talk about how he’s the one who can beat Djokovic and go far at Wimbledon, only to be annihilated in the first round. Just let the tennis do the talking. Please!" one fan said.

"You knew when he said he was a fav to win what was going to happen," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Sebastian Korda one of four seeded players to be upset on Day 3 of Wimbledon as Novak Djokovic reaches third round

Korda at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Sebastian Korda’s loss to Jiri Vesely wasn’t the only opening-round upset on the men’s side on Day 3 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Tournament 20th seed and 2019 semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut was dismissed by World No. 92 Roman Safiullin in five sets. Similarly, 13th seed Borna Coric was seen off by No. 308 ranked Guido Pella. 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor was taken out by World No. 67 and 2021 quarterfinalist Marton Fucsovics.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, continued his dominance at SW19. The four-time defending champion got the better of Australia’s Jordan Thompson in straight set on Day 3.

The seven-time champion is now through to the third round of the event, where he awaits the winner between three-time Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and Tomas Etcheverry.

