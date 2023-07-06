Stan Wawrinka is one of the very few men to have beaten Novak Djokovic multiple times in the final of a Grand Slam, and the Serb surely hasn't forgotten it.

Djokovic booked his spot in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, beating Jordan Thompson in the second round in straight sets. Wawrinka, meanwhile, is in the second round, set to take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

A victory against the Argentine would pit him against Novak Djokovic, their 27th meeting on tour. The head-to-head is currently 20-6 in favor of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, but two of Wawrinka's six wins came in Major finals -- at the 2015 French Open and the 2016 US Open.

Speaking at his press conference at SW19 on Wednesday, Djokovic joked that Wawrinka's role in his career has been taking two Grand Slams away from him. The World No. 2 was quick to sing the Swiss' praises, calling him a "great" person who was always inspirational for the kind of perseverance he displayed on the court.

"Well, he took away two Grand Slams from me. That's the role he played [in my career], beating me in two Grand Slam finals (smiling). No, I like Stan a lot. He's a great person. Really always inspirational what he's doing at his age. He's almost 40 years old and he still keeps going strong. That's something that not many people can do," Djokovic said.

"After several surgeries of his knees, he keeps going strong and trying to create some more history for himself and tennis. We cannot forget that he's a three-time Grand Slam champion and Davis Cup winner and also Olympic gold. He had a fantastic career," he added.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner was also in awe of the three-time Grand Slam champion's incredible one-handed backhand, calling it one of the nicest he's played against.

Djokovic hoped Wawrinka could beat Etcheverry and get into the third round against him, as he felt it would be nice to have a duel of the veterans on tour again after a long time.

"That's why I think it's something that is very admirable and very impressive that after the difficulties, physical difficulties, he has been through in the last five, six, seven years, he still refuses to give up and still keeps going," Djokovic said.

"One of the nicest one-handed backhands that I have ever played against, ever seen. Very powerful player. Very strong. Very complete. He can play equally well on all surfaces. I hope we get to play against each other because we haven't faced in quite some time. It will be the duel of the veterans of the tour if it comes to that," he added.

"Every time I walk out on the court, particularly in Grand Slams and center courts, I feel tremendous pressure" - Novak Djokovic

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships is the first Grand Slam where Novak Djokovic is the sole leader of the Slam race in his career, having overtaken Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Majors at the recently concluded French Open.

However, that did not mean the former World No. 1 had no pressure at SW19, seeing as he, alongside fans and the whole tennis world, expected a lot from himself every time he stepped on court for a Grand Slam. Nonetheless, the Serb saw it as a positive thing, using it as motivation to make more history.

"No, not at all. Every time I walk out on the court, particularly in Grand Slams and center courts, I feel, of course, tremendous pressure and expectations from myself, from people around that are watching live or on TV, the whole tennis world, right?" Djokovic said.

"It's a feeling that I'm used to by now, and it's something that I also embrace because it's giving me further motivation to strive to make more history," he added.

