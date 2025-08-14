Sebastian Korda's sister Nelly Korda makes fun of her brother's golfing skills amid injury recovery ahead of US Open

Sebastian Korda and his sister Nelly recently spent quality time together golfing before he commences his 2025 US Open campaign. The American has been out of the tour since Roland Garros and has also missed the grass stint, including Wimbledon this year. This is due to a stress fracture in his right shin muscle that he endured in the clay leg of the season and hence, took time off for recovery.

Ad

Korda, born to former tennis pros Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova, was brought up in a sports-oriented environment since childhood. His sisters, Jessica and Nelly Korda, are prominent golfers who compete on the LPGA tour and have won a combined total of 20 titles so far in their careers.

In a lighthearted clip shared by Korda's sister, Nelly, on Thursday, August 14, the 25-year-old was seen playing golf while being cheered on by her, as he continues to recover from his injury. She also wrote on the Instagram story how the shot went to a 3-foot putt, as Korda celebrated with a little dance afterwards.

Ad

Trending

"*hits it to 3ft*," she wrote.

Screenshot via @nellykorda stories on Instagram dated August 14, 2025

However, Sebastian Korda is set to return to court with the US Open, the draws of which would be announced on August 21.

Ad

Sebastian Korda on how his family helped him in his career

Sebastian Korda spoke up on how coming from a family of sportspersons helped him have a strong support system. In a pre-tournament interview before the Adelaide International in January this year, he said that he and his sisters share a close relationship and work together to solve any issues they are going through.

Ad

In addition to that, Korda explained how his parents' experience provides him with the much-needed guidance. He candidly said:

"Yeah, it's different sports from tennis to golf. Both an individual sport, so there's some similarities, for sure. You definitely go through some things throughout your career that my sisters can help me with or I can help my sisters with. I think that's a great thing to have. Both my parents have gone through everything I've gone through in my career. Just a lot of great people to have on your corner. Just a lot of support from my family. It's a lot of fun to share these moments with them."

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, also comes from a sports background as her father is the former Czech soccer star, Pavel Nedved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More