Nelly Korda drops a 1-word message after missing out on winning the Lotte Championship 2025

Nelly Korda came close but couldn't claim her first win of the season at the 2025 Lotte Championship. The world No. 2 finished tied for fourth at 17-under, three shots behind South Korea's Youmin Hwang, who claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title at Hoakalei Country Club.Following the tournament, Korda took to Instagram to sum up her week in Hawaii with a simple caption alongside a carousel of photos:"Hawaii🤙🏼🌺🫶🏼" Korda closed her final round with a 69, marking her sixth top-five finish of the year. She started Sunday strong with birdies on the first two holes and added two more on 10 and 11, but a bogey on the par-3 ninth halted her momentum in the closing stretch.After the round, Nelly Korda reflected on her performance, saying she was pleased with her consistency despite missing out on the win."Overall, I'm putting myself into contention. It's definitely an interesting year for me result-wise, but at the end of the day, I'm giving it 100 percent, controlling what I can control, and I'm happy with that," Korda said.Despite not securing a win yet, Nelly Korda has remained steady throughout the year, making the cut in all seventeen events played so far. She also managed to secure eight top 10s, with being the runner-up twice in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with 18 under par, and then at the US Women's Open with 5 under par. Her lowest round this season is 65.Nelly Korda talks about battling fatigue and staying focused on the long gameWith just October and November left on the 2025 LPGA schedule, Nelly Korda admitted that the long season has left her body feeling worn down. Despite the physical strain, she remains committed to staying ready for the key moments that could put her back in the winner's circle."I do have some injuries I've had in the past that kind of linger that are never really fully resolved, that you still do (physiotherapy) on every single day. So, making sure you're 100 percent with your body or as 100 percent as you can be is always the end goal going into the first day of the event," Korda said.Even without a victory this year, Nelly Korda said she appreciates every part of the journey, from the highs to the challenges along the way."I just love the grind. I love going out there, competing, doing what I love, playing in front of the fans who are just as passionate about the game as we are, and also going home and working hard on my craft," she added.The year has been tough for the golfer. Korda slipped from the World No. 1 ranking to No. 2 earlier in 2025 after holding the top spot for 71 consecutive weeks following her second win of 2024. Despite this, she remains determined to keep working and stay prepared for future success.