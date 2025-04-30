  • home icon
  Nelly Korda drops down in the Race to CME Globe standings after failing to grab a win in 2025 

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:37 GMT
Nelly Korda drops in the Race to CME Globe standings - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda is one of the most prominent golfers on the LPGA Tour. However, she has been struggling a bit this year as she has yet to register a win on the LPGA Tour and has blown hot and cold this season.

Hence, Nelly Korda has dropped down in the season-long Race to CME Globe Standings. She dominated this standing the previous season thanks to her incredible run of seven wins, but this year, after the first six starts, Korda is ranked 13th and is 421 points behind the leader, Hyo Joo Kim.

The Race to CME Globe Standings is used to determine the field for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, where the top 60 golfers qualify for the penultimate LPGA Tour event.

Even though Nelly Korda is leading the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, she needs to register a win or two soon to remain in contention for winning the Race to CME Globe Standings for two consecutive years.

Nelly Korda at The Chevron Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

In six events played so far, Nelly Korda's best finish came at the first event, The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished runner-up, and then a T7 finish at the Founders Cup. However, since then, she has been struggling to make a top-10 finish as she finished T22, T28, T16 and T14 in the next four events.

Race to CME Globe Standings

  1. Hyo Joo Kim – 1,013.125
  2. Jeeno Thitikul – 978.450
  3. Angel Yin – 975.800
  4. Mao Saigo – 946.942
  5. A Lim Kim – 891.425
  6. Yealimi Noh – 789.350
  7. Jin Young Ko – 773.013
  8. Lauren Coughlin – 769.550
  9. Ayaka Furue – 759.095
  10. Minjee Lee – 749.978
  11. Lydia Ko – 738.862
  12. Rio Takeda – 702.100
  13. Nelly Korda – 591.629
  14. Ariya Jutanugarn – 568.125
  15. Ingrid Lindblad – 521.334
  16. Madelene Sagstrom – 517.750
  17. Allisen Corpuz – 508.578
  18. Lindy Duncan – 487.375
  19. Miyu Yamashita – 474.733
  20. Jin Hee Im – 472.359
  21. Sarah Schmelzel – 428.750
  22. Nasa Hataoka – 415.084
  23. Gaby Lopez – 382.883
  24. Ruoning Yin – 380.855
  25. Haeran Ryu – 378.333
  26. Celine Boutier – 366.010
  27. Hannah Green – 365.683
  28. Lilia Vu – 349.260
  29. Akie Iwai – 341.056
  30. Megan Khang – 336.550
  31. Esther Henseleit – 317.300
  32. Linn Grant – 291.500
  33. Charley Hull – 284.262
  34. Nanna Koerstz Madsen – 279.695
  35. Pajaree Anannarukarn – 276.379
  36. Stephanie Kyriacou – 270.650
  37. Patty Tavatanakit – 262.000
  38. Carlota Ciganda – 259.875
  39. Mi Hyang Lee – 257.328
  40. Hye-Jin Choi – 250.528
  41. Leona Maguire – 240.799
  42. Moriya Jutanugarn – 232.128
  43. Ashleigh Buhai – 226.685
  44. Cassie Porter – 224.050
  45. Somi Lee – 219.167
  46. Chanettee Wannasaen – 212.129
  47. Brooke M. Henderson – 210.831
  48. Nataliya Guseva – 167.625
  49. Minami Katsu – 160.560
  50. Maja Stark – 157.906
  51. Sei Young Kim – 156.235
  52. Amy Yang – 154.934
  53. Auston Kim – 153.136
  54. Saki Baba – 140.000
  55. Lexi Thompson – 138.867
  56. Jennifer Kupcho – 134.978
  57. Albane Valenzuela – 132.401
  58. Yan Liu – 128.425
  59. Chisato Iwai – 125.050
  60. Yuri Yoshida – 118.100
