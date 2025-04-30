Nelly Korda drops down in the Race to CME Globe standings after failing to grab a win in 2025 

Nelly Korda is one of the most prominent golfers on the LPGA Tour. However, she has been struggling a bit this year as she has yet to register a win on the LPGA Tour and has blown hot and cold this season.

Hence, Nelly Korda has dropped down in the season-long Race to CME Globe Standings. She dominated this standing the previous season thanks to her incredible run of seven wins, but this year, after the first six starts, Korda is ranked 13th and is 421 points behind the leader, Hyo Joo Kim.

The Race to CME Globe Standings is used to determine the field for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, where the top 60 golfers qualify for the penultimate LPGA Tour event.

Even though Nelly Korda is leading the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, she needs to register a win or two soon to remain in contention for winning the Race to CME Globe Standings for two consecutive years.

Nelly Korda at The Chevron Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

In six events played so far, Nelly Korda's best finish came at the first event, The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished runner-up, and then a T7 finish at the Founders Cup. However, since then, she has been struggling to make a top-10 finish as she finished T22, T28, T16 and T14 in the next four events.

Race to CME Globe Standings

Hyo Joo Kim – 1,013.125 Jeeno Thitikul – 978.450 Angel Yin – 975.800 Mao Saigo – 946.942 A Lim Kim – 891.425 Yealimi Noh – 789.350 Jin Young Ko – 773.013 Lauren Coughlin – 769.550 Ayaka Furue – 759.095 Minjee Lee – 749.978 Lydia Ko – 738.862 Rio Takeda – 702.100 Nelly Korda – 591.629 Ariya Jutanugarn – 568.125 Ingrid Lindblad – 521.334 Madelene Sagstrom – 517.750 Allisen Corpuz – 508.578 Lindy Duncan – 487.375 Miyu Yamashita – 474.733 Jin Hee Im – 472.359 Sarah Schmelzel – 428.750 Nasa Hataoka – 415.084 Gaby Lopez – 382.883 Ruoning Yin – 380.855 Haeran Ryu – 378.333 Celine Boutier – 366.010 Hannah Green – 365.683 Lilia Vu – 349.260 Akie Iwai – 341.056 Megan Khang – 336.550 Esther Henseleit – 317.300 Linn Grant – 291.500 Charley Hull – 284.262 Nanna Koerstz Madsen – 279.695 Pajaree Anannarukarn – 276.379 Stephanie Kyriacou – 270.650 Patty Tavatanakit – 262.000 Carlota Ciganda – 259.875 Mi Hyang Lee – 257.328 Hye-Jin Choi – 250.528 Leona Maguire – 240.799 Moriya Jutanugarn – 232.128 Ashleigh Buhai – 226.685 Cassie Porter – 224.050 Somi Lee – 219.167 Chanettee Wannasaen – 212.129 Brooke M. Henderson – 210.831 Nataliya Guseva – 167.625 Minami Katsu – 160.560 Maja Stark – 157.906 Sei Young Kim – 156.235 Amy Yang – 154.934 Auston Kim – 153.136 Saki Baba – 140.000 Lexi Thompson – 138.867 Jennifer Kupcho – 134.978 Albane Valenzuela – 132.401 Yan Liu – 128.425 Chisato Iwai – 125.050 Yuri Yoshida – 118.100

