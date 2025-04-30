Nelly Korda drops down in the Race to CME Globe standings after failing to grab a win in 2025 

Nelly Korda is one of the most prominent golfers on the LPGA Tour. However, she has been struggling a bit this year as she has yet to register a win on the LPGA Tour and has blown hot and cold this season.
Hence, Nelly Korda has dropped down in the season-long Race to CME Globe Standings. She dominated this standing the previous season thanks to her incredible run of seven wins, but this year, after the first six starts, Korda is ranked 13th and is 421 points behind the leader, Hyo Joo Kim.
The Race to CME Globe Standings is used to determine the field for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, where the top 60 golfers qualify for the penultimate LPGA Tour event.
Even though Nelly Korda is leading the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, she needs to register a win or two soon to remain in contention for winning the Race to CME Globe Standings for two consecutive years.
In six events played so far, Nelly Korda's best finish came at the first event, The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished runner-up, and then a T7 finish at the Founders Cup. However, since then, she has been struggling to make a top-10 finish as she finished T22, T28, T16 and T14 in the next four events.
Race to CME Globe Standings
- Hyo Joo Kim – 1,013.125
- Jeeno Thitikul – 978.450
- Angel Yin – 975.800
- Mao Saigo – 946.942
- A Lim Kim – 891.425
- Yealimi Noh – 789.350
- Jin Young Ko – 773.013
- Lauren Coughlin – 769.550
- Ayaka Furue – 759.095
- Minjee Lee – 749.978
- Lydia Ko – 738.862
- Rio Takeda – 702.100
- Nelly Korda – 591.629
- Ariya Jutanugarn – 568.125
- Ingrid Lindblad – 521.334
- Madelene Sagstrom – 517.750
- Allisen Corpuz – 508.578
- Lindy Duncan – 487.375
- Miyu Yamashita – 474.733
- Jin Hee Im – 472.359
- Sarah Schmelzel – 428.750
- Nasa Hataoka – 415.084
- Gaby Lopez – 382.883
- Ruoning Yin – 380.855
- Haeran Ryu – 378.333
- Celine Boutier – 366.010
- Hannah Green – 365.683
- Lilia Vu – 349.260
- Akie Iwai – 341.056
- Megan Khang – 336.550
- Esther Henseleit – 317.300
- Linn Grant – 291.500
- Charley Hull – 284.262
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen – 279.695
- Pajaree Anannarukarn – 276.379
- Stephanie Kyriacou – 270.650
- Patty Tavatanakit – 262.000
- Carlota Ciganda – 259.875
- Mi Hyang Lee – 257.328
- Hye-Jin Choi – 250.528
- Leona Maguire – 240.799
- Moriya Jutanugarn – 232.128
- Ashleigh Buhai – 226.685
- Cassie Porter – 224.050
- Somi Lee – 219.167
- Chanettee Wannasaen – 212.129
- Brooke M. Henderson – 210.831
- Nataliya Guseva – 167.625
- Minami Katsu – 160.560
- Maja Stark – 157.906
- Sei Young Kim – 156.235
- Amy Yang – 154.934
- Auston Kim – 153.136
- Saki Baba – 140.000
- Lexi Thompson – 138.867
- Jennifer Kupcho – 134.978
- Albane Valenzuela – 132.401
- Yan Liu – 128.425
- Chisato Iwai – 125.050
- Yuri Yoshida – 118.100