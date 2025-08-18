Nelly Korda enjoys ‘coffee date’ with her fave Olivia Cowan amid LPGA Tour break

Nelly Korda took a break from competition this week to enjoy some downtime with fellow golfer Olivia Cowan. The American star, who skipped the Portland Classic, shared Cowan’s Instagram story where the two were seen enjoying a coffee date along with Steph Kyriacou.

The picture showed a latte and a pastry on a plate, with Cowan writing:

“Coffee dates with my faves. Thinking about starting a coffee spot insta. Giving you guys all the insights on the best spots all over the world 🌍 What do we think?”

Screenshot of Olivia Cowan's Instagram story reshared by Nelly Korda (via @ nellykorda)

Korda and Kyriacou last competed at the AIG Women’s Open. The former finished T36 at 3-over, while the latter had a T8 finish at 4-under. Cowan last played at the PIF London Championship on the Ladies European Tour, finishing fourth, three shots behind the winner Laura Fuenfstueck.

Korda’s 2025 season has been steady but winless in 13 starts. She has collected five top-10 finishes, including runner-up results at both the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women’s Open. She also placed T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open and secured a solo fifth at the Women’s Scottish Open.

The now former World No.1 has been consistent with top-20 finishes at the Chevron Championship (T14), ShopRite LPGA Classic (T15), LA Championship (T16), and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (T19).

Other solid runs include a T7 at the Founders Cup, T22 at the Ford Championship, T28 at the T-Mobile Match Play, and T43 at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Nelly Korda is no longer the World No.1 golfer

For the first time in more than a year, Nelly Korda is no longer the top-ranked player in women’s golf. The 27-year-old slipped to No. 2 in the Rolex Rankings after Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand moved past her earlier this month.

Korda dropped from the top after her T36 finish at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl. That result ended her run of 71 straight weeks as World No. 1.

The gap between the two players had been narrowing for months. Before the Women’s Open, Korda held only a 0.1861-point advantage over Thitikul. It was the slimmest margin since her return to the top in March 2024. By contrast, her dominance peaked in May last year when she led Lilia Vu by more than six points after capturing her sixth trophy of the season.

In total, Nelly Korda has spent 108 weeks as World No. 1. She first reached the position in June 2021, lost it briefly, and returned in 2024 with a dominant run that included five straight wins and seven titles overall.

