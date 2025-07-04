Nelly Korda flaunts Team USA tank top as she celebrates 4th of July using emojis

Nelly Korda proudly embraces her American identity. She has even represented the United States at the Olympics, which she considers to be one of her most significant accomplishments. Korda has shared an Instagram post to mark the Independence Day celebration on July 4, showcasing her patriotism. She posted several images in which the red, white, and blue colors of the flag of the United States were visible.

Ad

On July 4, Nelly Korda posted a photo of herself wearing a top with the words 'Team USA' on it.

"🇺🇸🫶🏼"

Here's a look at Nelly Korda's Instagram post:

Ad

Trending

Korda has stated multiple times that representing the United States is extremely important to her. In a 2021 interview with Golf Post, she was asked how it felt to play at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 and whether she was able to watch some of the men's games.

"Yeah, I think I’ll get to see their final day, so I think that’ll be really exciting because I don’t remember the last time I’ve been to, in a sense, a men’s event, but just the experience repping red, white and blue is going to be a lot of fun, and to call each other Olympians, only the females in the Korda household will be Olympians, so that’ll be really cool," said Korda.

Ad

Apart from Korda, Lexi Thompson also posted an Instagram story wishing her fans a happy 4th of July.

Nelly Korda displays calm demeanor amid tough ongoing season

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda had a fantastic 2024 season, but her 2025 season has not been as successful. She has yet to win this season, but that doesn't bother her too much. She disclosed in a press conference at the Women's Open 2025 on May 31 that it is all just a game.

Ad

"It's just golf. I mean, I've done it enough where it's just -- it's all about being patient. There are just so many ups and downs, and you just have to kind of stick with it. As crazy as and as many times as I say it, it's literally one shot at a time. Anything can happen. It just takes one shot," Korda stated (quoted by ASAP Sports)

Ad

Apart from this, Korda also reflected on her mental strength and ability to bounce back.

"Yeah, I think my mental strength and having people in my corner are something that I do pride myself on. Some weeks are definitely harder than others. But I hate bogeying. I hate not playing well. Sometimes that can get me in the gutter, and sometimes that gets me out of it quickly. But I always kind of look at what's next and where I can improve," she added.

Nelly Korda is currently scheduled to take part in the Amundi Evian Championship in France from July 10 to 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More