Nelly Korda gets fresh ink from New York-based artist during LPGA Tour hiatus

Nelly Korda has shared a new picture on Instagram, capturing the moment she got a new tattoo. The World No. 1 golfer competed in the recently concluded Mizuho Americas Open and placed T5.

Korda has played golf professionally since 2016 and has won 15 LPGA Tour events. Last year, she won seven LPGA Tour events, including the Ford Championship, T-Mobile Match Play, and The Annika. She also has two major championship titles– the 2021 Women’s PGA and the 2024 Chevron Championship.

On Monday, May 12, a New York-based tattoo artist posted a picture of the LPGA Tour star lying down in her studio while she drew a tattoo on her back. She captioned the post:

“Today with @nellykorda 👑 ✨”

The three-time Ladies European Tour winner reposted the picture on her Instagram story. Here’s a look:

Still taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story_Image source: @nellykorda

In May 2024, Korda also visited the same artist to get an impressive tattoo of a lion's face and mane on her wrist. In the past, she has spoken about her connection to lions, saying that her parents often call her a lion.

Take a look at the LPGA Tour star's lion tattoo here:

Korda won the 2024 Mizuhos Americas Open but was unable to defend her title this year. She finished the tournament with 11-under par, six strokes behind Jeeno Thitikul, who snagged the title.

Notably, the next stop on the LPGA Tour is the Mayakoba Open, which is over one week away. Nelly Korda has yet to confirm if she will tee off in the tournament or not.

How has Nelly Korda performed on the LPGA Tour this year?

Nelly Korda at the 2025 The Chevron Championship - Image Source: Imagn

Compared to last year, Nelly Korda’s 2025 performances so far have not been up to expectations. She has participated in six tournaments so far, but has yet to claim her first LPGA Tour title of the year.

Korda’s best result this year was recorded at Lake Nona during the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She carded 71-67-67-65, bringing her total to 270. With 18-under, the Bradenton-born golfer was bested by A Lim Kim, who won the tournament with 20-under.

In March, Nelly Korda attempted to defend her title at the Ford Championship, but once again, fell short. Last year, she clinched the title after firing a total of 20-under, two strokes ahead of the runner-up. However, this year, she couldn’t seem to find her momentum as she scored a total of 14-under and placed T22– her worst result so far.

During the Chevron Championship, Korda had a poor performance on the first day. She opened with four consecutive bogeys, totalling six bogeys and just one birdie. She carded a five-over 77 at the end of the day.

In the second round of the tournament, Korda had a great comeback with six birdies and two bogeys. She carded one-over 68 and made the cut into the third round. At the end of the tournament, the two-time major champion finished with a total of two under and landed at T14. She was tied with Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, and Weiwei Zhang.

