"Block by Block" - Nelly Korda sends heartwarming message to "all the mommas"

Nelly Korda recently shared a heartwarming wish for mothers on her official Instagram profile, where the LPGA Tour professional currently has around 1.1 million followers.

Korda shares almost every aspect of her life on social media. Be it her tournament score updates, her accolades, or Christmas dinner with family, Nelly Korda likes to keep her fans in the loop. On May 11, 2025, she posted two photographs of herself playing in the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she also shared a tribute to all the mothers who are bringing up kids with care. Korda wrote:

"Block by block 🗽🏌️‍♀️ Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there 🌷💗🌸🎀 "

Check out Nelly Korda's post here:

Korda and her sister Jessica are daughters of Regina Rajchrtova, a former tennis athlete. In the past, Nelly has been quite vocal about her mother's contribution to her and Jessica's bond. During the 2023 Founder's Cup, the Bradenton Native admitted that Regina is a driving force behind their success. Nelly Korda said:

"My mom is the glue that holds us together and we would not be where we are without her." [via Essentially Sports]

Korda is coming off a strong week from the LPGA Tournament at Liberty National Golf Club. After four rounds at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open, she concluded her journey tied in 5th place, with a total score of 11 under par, 277.

Nelly Korda had a splendid start at Liberty National, carding three rounds with round totals of 4 under par, 68. Korda emerged as a top contender for the title with consistent and steady birdies in each round. However, she faced hurdles while playing the final 18 holes.

Throughout the round, Korda scored a total of four bogeys and only three birdies, bringing her round total to 1 over par, 73. Apart from defending her 2024 title, she was also instrumental in inspiring junior golfers at Liberty National.

"She's got game": Nelly Korda praises Junior Golf Player she played alongside

Last year, Aphrodite Deng won the Nelly Invitational title. This year, she was paired with Korda to tee off for the American Junior Golf Association event at Mizuho Americas Open.

Deng ended up securing a victory at the 2025 Mizuho AJGA event, scoring 140 points over four rounds. Nelly Korda praised the golfer from New Jersey, saying (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"She's got game. Very impressive, super consistent off the tee, super consistent on the greens. So I can't wait to follow her career to see where she's going to go. I know she mentioned that she wants to go to college."

"I can't wait to see what she does, but I was very impressed. I think what the AJGA has done, what Michelle has done with this event to play alongside us, that's only going to help them. To play under pressure in front of such a great crowd, she played really great," she added.

Nelly Korda has been a driving force behind the Nelly Invitational, which is a collaboration with AJGA and TaylorMade Golf. Winners of this event get an exemption for the prestigious Chevron Championship.

