Nelly Korda drops 1-word praise for former Women's Open champ's Epson Tour win

Nelly Korda has recently expressed her support for the Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic. It is one of the largest events on the Epson Tour, the LPGA's developmental circuit. The event began on May 8 and ended on May 11, the same day that the world celebrated Mother's Day. The tournament was intense, and Sophia Popov eventually emerged victorious.

This was a particularly memorable triumph for Popov, for which she received appreciation from Nelly Korda. The Rolex Women's World Golf No. 1 took to Instagram to share a story about her excitement for the win. She reposted a post about Popov's win from the Epson Tour.

The Epson Tour used a caption to congratulate the new champion:

"Meet your newest #CarlisleGolfClassic champ @sophiacpopov 🎉👑"

Nelly Korda reposted this post on her Story, showing excitement with a caption that read:

"YASSSSSSS!!!!!🔥!!!!! @sophiacpopov"

Nelly Korda's appreciation for Sophia Popov (Image Via: IG @nellykorda)

Sophia Popov finished the tournament with a total score of 14 under par (270). She won by two strokes over runner-up M. Zhang for a total of $60,000. Her final round score was 2 under par, totaling 69 strokes. Notably, the triumph was significant for Popov because it occurred on Mother's Day, which she celebrated with her daughter.

Korda recently competed in the Mizuho Americas Open and finished tied for fifth place. She achieved a total score of 11 under par, and her rounds were 68-68-68-73.

How much money did Nelly Korda make during the 2025 season?

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda has had a solid 2025 season thus far. She has yet to win an event, and her best performance came in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She finished tied for second place with a total score of 270, which was 18 strokes below par. Korda has since continued to play consistently, finishing in the top 20 of practically every tournament in which she has competed.

As of May 12, Korda had won a total of $561,087 in the 2025 season. The following is a breakdown of how much money she has won in each tournament:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – 2nd place – $227,854

– 2nd place – $227,854 Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands – Tied 7th – $51,522

– Tied 7th – $51,522 Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass – Tied 22nd – $22,539

– Tied 22nd – $22,539 JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro – Tied 16th – $48,350

– Tied 16th – $48,350 The Chevron Championship – Tied 14th – $104,783

– Tied 14th – $104,783 Mizuho Americas Open – Tied 5th – $106,039

Right now, Korda is scheduled for the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer. The tournament will be from June 6 to 8, 2025, at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, in Galloway, New Jersey.

