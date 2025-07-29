  • home icon
  Nelly Korda gets honest about being a part of $440M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2

Nelly Korda gets honest about being a part of $440M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:56 GMT
Nelly Korda and Adam Sandler
Nelly Korda and Adam Sandler (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda made her film debut with a small cameo role in Happy Gilmore 2. Korda plays one of the doctors on the parole board at Westford State Mental Hospital in the movie, which is presently streaming on Netflix. She was one of the doctors in charge of releasing Shooter McGavin. Korda recently spoke about her role in the movie and her experience.

Korda was present at the AIG Women's Open preview conference, where she spoke about her role and Adam Sandler. Korda stated that, while she has not yet seen the film, she plans to do so during the AIG Women's Open in Wales. She also expressed how exciting it was for her to meet and work with the $440 million-worth actor Adam Sandler (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Nelly Korda stated,

"We're going to watch it either today or tomorrow. It was so cool getting to meet Adam Sandler, getting to be part of that process, and actually seeing how difficult acting is from that point of view."
When it comes to Happy Gilmore 2, the movie is now trending on Netflix, ranking in the top ten. The film is a sequel to the 1996 film, which has been a nostalgic experience for many fans.

Meanwhile, the World No. 1 golfer, Nelly Korda, is looking ahead to the AIG Women's Open, which will be held at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course. The tournament will feature 121 golfers vying for a total prize purse of $9,500,000. Korda is one of the most anticipated players in the tournament, as she is walking in after a strong performance at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open (where she finished in 5th place).

Nelly Korda thinks she has nothing to prove to anyone

LPGA: KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda is currently ranked first in the world golf rankings; however, she has yet to win a tournament this season. She has been on a winless streak for quite some time, and as a result, some are skeptical of her. Korda addressed these concerns during the AIG Women's Open preview conference, claiming that she has nothing to prove to the fans.

Korda explained,

"I feel like I don’t really have anything more to prove to people ever. For me, it’s just, I’m passionate about the game. I love the game. I love playing in these kind of conditions, testing my game, and getting to play against the best players in the world."

She continued,

"Winning in every country that I play in, that’s definitely not my goal. My goal is to prepare the best that I can, enjoy myself, and hopefully be in contention… and just continue to grow my love for the game."

The AIG Women's Open will be a big challenge for Korda, as she looks to end her winless streak.

Anurag Bhardwaj

